Today, Insomniac announced they were working on a Wolverine game for PlayStation 5. There are no details beyond that at the time of this writing, and I imagine that we’re now going to head into an information blackout while Insomniac works on the game and gets more ready to show at the next big event down the road, but the announcement alone is enough to get people amped for a Wolverine video game. But if you need something to help pass the time, I recommend digging your PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 out of the closet and finding a used copy of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

You’re not wrong that the movie the game is tied to is awful. This is one of those surprising instances where the video game surpasses the movie tie-in, and Raven Software managed it by basically making a Wolverine game as if it were God of War. While it’s not trying to hide its influence, it doesn’t need to. When you’re playing a Wolverine game, you want to hack and slash and be violent. X-Men Origins: Wolverine lets you lean into that more than any adaptation of Wolverine thus far with maybe the exception of Logan. But if you want the pure adrenaline rush of Wolverine absolutely destroying people, you can’t really go wrong with the simple pleasures this game provides.

The game lets you know off the bat how gory it’s going to be when Wolverine hops on a helicopter, pulls the pilot out through the cockpit window, and then decapitates him on the spinning blades above. That’s the kind of game this is, and it’s devilishly fun. It’s also got a nice attention to detail with Wolverine getting damaged and bloody, and then being able to heal up if you just pause and wait since that’s Wolverine’s healing ability.

The story is whatever, but it works well enough to get you from setting to setting. No one is really demanding heartfelt fealty to the cinematic wonder that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so that frees the game up to just be bonkers and do whatever it needs to do to send Wolverine from one location to another as he wrecks hordes of faceless goons. I don’t know if Insomniac’s game will be as ridiculously violent as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but honestly, it should be. Wolverine is a violent character. That’s part of his appeal, and while Marvel may be a bit more careful with their licenses these days (the 2009 game really feels like Raven was getting away with something), I hope that they and Insomniac allow Wolverine to really engage his bloodlust rather than just chopping up robots or punching out guys. Basically, I need a Wolverine game to be rated “M”, not “T”.

Yes, the graphics are of their era, and like I said, the game is very much a God of War knockoff, but if you can go into the game with that knowledge, you’re going to have a blast. The new Wolverine game doesn’t have impossible shoes to fill, but it also can’t just waltz onto the scene like no one ever made a good Wolverine game before. It’s out there and it’s worth a playthrough, bub.

