Plenty of Marvel movies feature villains that are made likable due to combinations of strong writing and acting. Viewers love Tom Hiddleston’s Loki despite his attempts to conquer the world because of his relatable family issues, which Hiddleston brings to life excellently. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger was extremely charismatic and had understandable goals about trying to right racial injustices, but his methods were too violent. But the X-Men prequels made by 20th Century Fox are still unique in the Marvel filmography for presenting a villain who many viewers couldn’t help but agree with (at least on occasion) and sometimes even actively root for. That character is, of course, Michael Fassbender’s Magneto — and even calling him a villain feels like an oversimplification. The character’s tragic backstory and reasonable motivations, as well as Fassbender’s impeccable performances and vibrant chemistry with his co-stars made Magneto a nuanced figure whose struggle to master his good and evil impulses was a consistent highlight of the films he appeared in.

Magneto, also known as Erik Lehnsherr, was first played in live-action by Sir Ian McKellen in the original X-Men movies. A mutant with the power to manipulate metal, Erik is also a Holocaust survivor. He was a close friend of telepathic Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) until the pair’s differing ideologies on how mutants and humans should relate forced them into conflict with one another. Charles dreamed of humans and mutants coexisting peacefully while Erik, fearing that human prejudice would again lead to the slaughter of his people as in the Holocaust, attempted to forcefully take power, believing mutants’ superhuman abilities made them superior to humans.

Michael Fassbender Humanized Magneto in 'X-Men: First Class'

While his backstory and motivations made him sympathetic, McKellen’s version of Erik was still an outright super-villain, with him even attempting to kill the entire human race in X2: X-Men United. The 2011 prequel X-Men: First Class introduced Fassbender as a younger version of the character alongside James McAvoy as a young Charles. By depicting Erik’s origin in more detail and showing his initial friendship with Charles, which the actors portrayed in wonderfully nuanced ways, consistently sharing tremendous chemistry, the film humanized the character to a greater extent than even the prior entries in the series had. This made the character more morally ambiguous, so much so that by the point he did turn to villainy in the film’s finale, it was hard for viewers not to see his actions as at least somewhat justified.

Like the original X-Men film, First Class begins by showing the first time Erik uses his magnetic powers, which is when he is being separated from his parents at the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz. Additional scenes then show him being experimented on by Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon), a Nazi scientist and mutant obsessed with learning more about mutation. Suspecting that stressful emotions trigger Erik’s powers, Shaw holds his mother at gunpoint while forcing Erik to try to move a coin with his mind, eventually shooting her dead, causing an outraged power display from Erik. In 1962, the adult Erik is a Nazi hunter obsessively tracking Shaw in the hopes of killing him. After nearly dying in a disastrous confrontation with Shaw and his Hellfire Club, Erik is rescued from drowning by Charles and is surprised to learn that there are more mutants in the world.

The two men quickly bond, and Erik reluctantly agrees to work with Charles and the CIA to bring down Shaw. They recruit a team of other mutants to assist in the fight, leading to the formation of the first group of X-Men. While training the younger mutants, Charles also attempts to help Erik gain greater control of his powers by mastering his feelings of anger. However, Erik remains set on killing Shaw and does so, much to Charles’ dismay, during the final confrontation between the X-Men and the Hellfire Club, which occurs in the midst of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Before killing Shaw, he tells him that he actually agrees with his belief that mutants should rule the world, but he still must kill him in retaliation for Shaw killing his mother.

Afterward, Erik encourages the other mutants to stop fighting and unite against the humans, whom he believes will always fear and persecute mutants. The American and Soviet militaries make his point for him when they launch missiles at the beach the mutants are on, hoping to wipe out the entire burgeoning species before they can become a threat to humanity, despite the X-Men having just risked their lives to save them from Shaw’s plot to start nuclear war. Erik stops the missiles and begins to turn them back towards the fleets, but Charles urges him to spare the soldiers, saying that they were just following orders. Unfortunately, this reminds Erik of when a Nazi he killed tried to make excuses for his actions during World War II, and he vows never to be at the mercy of men just following orders again, launching the missiles back. His strike only stops when Moira MacTaggert (Rose Byrne) shoots at him, and he accidentally deflects a bullet into Charles' back. Although the viewer is relieved that the soldiers survive, Erik’s past and his words, as well as the humans’ actions, come close to justifying his violent decision, and when he asks the other mutants to join him in forming what would become the Brotherhood of Mutants, one feels as if they might go with him if they were a character in the film. This is a testament to the excellent work the rest of the film does in endearing the character to audiences so that they know and care about him as a person.

The Villains in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Make Magneto's Actions More Understandable

The sequels to First Class similarly used worse villains to make Erik’s actions seem more reasonable. In X-Men: Days of Future Past, he launches a devastating attack on Washington D.C., but only after President Richard Nixon (Mark Camacho) allied the U.S. government with Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage), an evil scientist who performed lethal experiments on mutants and planned to hunt them down with his Sentinel robots. When Erik makes a televised call to arms to other mutants, encouraging them to no longer live in fear, it is once again easy to be swept up by Fassbender’s charisma and cheer him on, even as he prepares to murder Trask, Nixon, and company, and scenes in the film’s post-apocalyptic future show the destruction his actions can cause.

Magneto Is Redeemed in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Only in the third film in the prequel series does Erik lash out at humans in general, rather than targeting those who have already committed crimes against mutants, and he only does so after enduring another horrific tragedy. In the beginning of X-Men: Apocalypse, he is living a peaceful life in Poland, married to a woman with a young daughter named Nina (T.J. McGibbon). After Erik uses his powers to save a coworker from a piece of falling metal, the local police realize he is Magneto and take Nina captive to force Erik to turn himself in, which Erik agrees to do. But as the police prepare to arrest him, Nina loses control of her own mutant powers over wildlife, causing the nearby animals to go into a frenzy. Frightened and distracted, one of the policemen accidentally fires his bow and arrow, killing Nina and her mother. An enraged Erik kills the police and then joins En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse’s (Oscar Isaac) crusade to violently remake the world for mutants, with the pair launching a global magnetic attack. But Charles and Raven Darkhölme/Mystique’s (Jennifer Lawrence) pleas eventually get through to Erik, and he turns on Apocalypse, helping the X-Men defeat him.

Erik’s role in the final film featuring the First Class cast, Dark Phoenix, follows a similar trajectory. He is living in seclusion with a community of mutants but is drawn back into violent action when Jean Grey’s (Sophie Turner) out-of-control powers, known as the Phoenix Force, cause her to kill Raven. Erik sets out to kill Jean in revenge, but Charles and Scott Summers/Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) convince him that’s not what Raven would want, and Erik ultimately fights alongside the X-Men to protect Jean from the aliens that seek to exploit her power. At the end of the film, Charles has gone into a depressed retirement after Jean sacrificed herself to destroy the alien leader Vuk (Jessica Chastain), but Erik arrives intent on helping him deal with the emotions, saying that “A long time ago you saved my life. Then you offered me a home. I’d like to do the same for you.” His actions in this film and Apocalypse prove that although his dark side always threatens to take him over, Erik is ultimately good and worthy of Charles and the viewers’ faith in him.