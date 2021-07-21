Now you can relive at least one of your favorite moments from 'X-Men: The Animated Series.'

Fans of the X-Men can now own the saddest Wolverine ever caught on film — not from Logan, but from X-Men: The Animated Series. Mondo has just announced a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive figure, recreating the classic scene of Logan lying in bed (in full costume, naturally), pining for Jean Grey.

The new 1/6 figure, which will sell for $200, includes swappable heads, retracted and extended claws, and a framed photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey for Logan to gaze wistfully at. It also includes some more action-oriented items, including an arcing lightning claw energy effect, and of course a turkey leg. The figure was designed by Mondo's Creative Directors of Toys & Collectibles, Mike Bonanno and Hector Arce, and was sculpted by Acre and Tufan Sezer. The screen-accurate paint design, complete with arm hair and muscle-defining black lines, was handled by Acre.

It's a goofy but nonetheless memorable moment from a series that Bonanno and Acre know well. "Of course you have to launch the series with Wolverine, but we felt that it'd be even more fun to recreate this specific scene-turned-meme," they said in a joint statement. "Creating this diorama for our SDCC at Home Limited Edition was truly the most fun we’ve had here at Mondo Toys and Collectibles and we couldn't be happier with the outcome."

That hint of a series of figures is no accident, as the two clearly love the show, remarking on one detail no fan could forget:

I think we all remember that first day we watched the first-ever episode of X-Men the Animated Series...sitting in bed or on our couches, excited and then....THAT song plays...little minds blown everywhere! That intro song hooked us right from the beginning and kept us coming every Saturday for months and months excited to see what happened to Wolverine and the X-Men.

This is the first figure from X-Men: The Animated Series from Mondo, but it clearly won't be the last one. "We are so proud to present the first 1/6 scale figure for a series that has captured our imagination since our youth," Bonanno and Hector Acre added. "The theme song is still stuck in our heads, years later."

All episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series are streaming on Disney+ now. The Wolverine 1/6 Figure - Limited Edition SDCC Variant is available for preorder at MondoShop.com. Check out more images of the figure below.

