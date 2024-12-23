X-Men ‘97 took the world by storm earlier this year on its way to becoming the highest-rated Marvel project, while also delivering what many fans called the most comic-accurate portrayal of the heroes. Just recently, Iron Studios celebrated the success of X-Men ‘97 by dropping new figures of Cyclops and Magneto, two of the show’s central characters who were always at odds with each other despite generally working towards the same goal: worldwide acceptance for mutants. Iron Studios is now paying tribute to the source material that inspired X-Men ‘97 by releasing a stunning new figure showing the X-Men – Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Wolverine, and more – attacking a sentinel. The collectible retails for $999.99 and is now available for pre-order, expected to be released in the third quarter of 2025.

A few weeks ago, Iron Studios had one of its big monthly drops where the company released a horde of new figures, part of the haul which included the aforementioned X-Men ‘97 collectibles. Other new collectibles to be announced recently were a Snake Eyes figure from Henry Golding’s prequel film ready for battle with his wolf sidekick. Iron Studios also continued its Masters of the Universe partnership and dropped a new figure of Skeletor, the arch-nemesis of He-Man. Not long after Glen Powell gave an update on his rumored Captain Planet movie – he said that he’s still interested but unsure if the project will ever come to fruition – Iron Studios released a new figure of the popular animated hero, who was later portrayed in a series of shorts by Don Cheadle.

What Do We Know About ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?

X-Men ‘97 earned a nearly flawless 99% score from critics and a 91% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated Marvel project ever, and the show has already been confirmed for second and third seasons. Fans remained hopeful that Marvel would announce X-Men ‘97 Season 2 as part of the 2025 slate, but in October Disney loaded up and revealed all the projects coming in 2025, and X-Men ‘97 wasn’t on the list. Few plot details are known about the Season 2 at this time, but the surviving X-Men are expected to return and battle Apocalypse, who was teased in the season finale.

The Sentinel Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Cast Jennifer Hale , Chris Potter , Alison Sealy-Smith , Lenore Zann , Cal Dodd , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Chris Britton , George Buza Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Dis Franchise(s) X-Men

WATCH ON DISNEY+