The word is out, and X-Men '97 is a breakout hit, becoming the most-watched animated series premiere in Disney+ history. It really should come as no surprise since the new animated series is a revival, not a reboot, of the classic, seminal Marvel show, X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997 on the Fox Kids block. Marvel Studios opted to bring back the iconic animated series for a reason.

Beloved for its great storytelling and indelible themes of tolerance and prejudice, the series became the linchpin for modern Marvel storytelling, proving it can be done in a motion picture format. X-Men: The Animated Series helped pave the way for the live-action X-Men movies, and eventually, the live-action Spider-Man film series, followed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without X-Men: The Animated Series, there is arguably no MCU. With that in mind, since X-Men '97 acts as a direct continuation of the '90s series, it begs the question: Do you need to watch X-Men: The Animated Series to enjoy X-Men '97?

'X-Men '97' Is a Good Starting — or Continuing — Point

To quickly address the question, one does not need to watch all five seasons (consisting of 76 episodes) of the classic animated series to enjoy X-Men '97. Yes, X-Men '97 is a continuation, but it chooses a good point to reintroduce the characters. The series premiere, "To Me, My X-Men," is set some months after the events of the original show’s series finale, "Graduation Day." That makes the first episode of X-Men '97 a fairly strong starting point for new viewers. Yes, the characters and many of their relationships and circumstances are already well established, but that was very much the case with the 1990s series.

In the series premiere of X-Men: The Animated Series, "Night of the Sentinels," the audience is introduced to the X-Men through the eyes of Jubilee, a young teenager who is just learning about her powers and has never met the X-Men. Jubilee is the character through which the audience learns about the mutant heroes. However, the episode isn’t an origin story for the existing team members or their characters. When Jubilee meets the X-Men, they have already been the X-Men for years, and they are already established team members residing at the mansion of Professor Charles Xavier.

X-Men '97 wisely opts for a similar technique for its debut episode, using the young mutant teenager Roberto Da Costa (Gui Agustini) aka Sunspot to portray a similar narrative role as Jubilee's in the original show. Gradually, Sunspot meets and becomes acquainted with the main X-Men team for the series. As a result, the show not only reintroduces longtime fans to their favorite heroes, but new viewers can also meet these characters for the first time, much like Jubilee did over 30 years ago.

The other benefit of these scenes is that Roberto's encounters with each of the X-Men provide the perfect snapshot of the returning characters. Cyclops (Ray Chase) is the dutiful leader. Beast (George Buza) is the team's smart, inquisitive, and brilliant scientist. Wolverine (Cal Dodd) is the rough, rugged, and impulsive hothead. Rogue (Lenore Zann) is a sassy southern belle. Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) is a wizened and mature voice of reason. Therefore, even without watching the original series, novice viewers receive a decent crash course to understand these characters and their team dynamic through Roberto as the audience surrogate.

Watching 'X-Men '97' Could Inspire Viewers to Check Out 'The Animated Series'

X-Men '97 is a continuation of a popular long-running series, but there is a certain value in going into an established franchise cold. Even watching the first three episodes of X-Men '97 without ever watching a single episode of X-Men: The Animated Series can prove beneficial. After watching X-Men '97, viewers can experience the process of discovering X-Men: The Animated Series for the first time to see where it all began. Watching the new series first and then returning to the original series to understand how the X-Men became the current team, understanding why Professor Xavier is gone, and learning about the other heroes becomes worthwhile.

Some franchises are built to watch from the middle of the story and then backtrack to the beginning to see how the middle chapter came to be. Picking up from the middle isn’t necessarily a bad thing. For example, look at the Star Trek film series, which continued the adventures of the Starfleet Enterprise crew from their adventures in the original 1960s television series. A moviegoer does not need to watch and know every single episode of the original series to enjoy the films or to understand the narrative. For decades, Star Trek has brought new fans to the franchise through a new series, movie, or franchise installment, and it's likely those fans never watched every episode of the iconic series or every new franchise installment that came before.

'X-Men '97's Characters Are Universal

Taking the previous examples into account, the other aspect that makes X-Men '97 work so effectively lies in its strong writing and presentation of its characters. The X-Men, many of whom have existed in the comics since the 1960s or 1970s, are iconic and long-lasting for a reason. The characters are pop culture icons who leaped off the pages of the comics and ingrained their personalities into the hearts and minds of fans through multiple forms of media. Even if a viewer of the new series is not well-versed in the previous series, the writing of the memorable characters is so skillfully done, along with the dynamic, vivid, and strong animation, that viewers cannot keep their eyes away from watching the adventures of the X-Men unfold.

Despite all the X-Men's uncanny abilities, the writers never forget to ground them through genuine emotions. Superhero action is crucial in a show like X-Men '97, but it means nothing without strong characters and writing. The writers of the series have honored the characters of both the comics and the 1990s series, and that makes the show feel that much more immersive and authentic.

Look no further than the X-Men's team leader, Scott Summers aka Cyclops, who comes to a crossroads early in the series. Cyclops feels obligated to lead the team in Professor Xavier's absence and keep the dream of his surrogate father alive, but with his wife expecting their first child, it becomes a source of conflict for Cyclops. X-Men '97 also maintains both the comic and previous animated series' strong social commentary on prejudice and oppression, which comes through in the first two episodes of the subplot surrounding the Friends of Humanity and the Sentinels. The mix of superhero action with genuine drama and emotional stakes creates a riveting, compelling, and entertaining atmosphere for X-Men '97, even without pre-existing knowledge of the previous series.

Revisiting 'X-Men: The Animated Series' Enriches the Experience of 'X-Men '97'

Image via Disney+

Now, having listed those examples, it’s still important to communicate that watching or even revisiting the 1990s animated series can certainly help enhance the viewing experience for X-Men '97. It makes the litany of Easter eggs and visual references throughout the series much more enjoyable. Watching the original show would certainly help, and anyone who is confused can refer to the past series to better understand the long-term storytelling. One of the great things about the classic series that continues in X-Men '97 is its emphasis on long-term, big-picture storytelling. In the show's third episode, "Fire Made Flesh," viewers can see payoffs to storytelling going back to the first and second seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series.

In short, watching X-Men: The Animated Series the entire way through certainly enriches the experience of X-Men '97, but a whole new generation of X-fans will be introduced to the characters through '97 as well. Ultimately, viewers will not have to struggle to decide, since all five seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series are streaming now on Disney+, along with the first three episodes of X-Men '97.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesday on Disney+. The first season finale will debut on the streamer on May 15.

