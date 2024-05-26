The Big Picture Series director Larry Houston's original plans for X-Men: The Animated Series didn't include Rogue and Gambit.

Houston intended for Colossus and Kitty Pryde to be part of the X-Men, but swapped them out for Rogue and Gambit at Marvel's request.

Although Colossus and Kitty Pryde are excellent characters, Rogue and Gambit's romance became a crucial X-Men trademark.

X-Men: The Animated Series is enjoying a timely renaissance thanks to the popularity of its spiritual continuation, X-Men '97. Regarded as one of the best cartoons of the 1990s and a bold swing worthy of its socially conscious comic book inspirations, X-Men's Saturday morning episodes introduced countless children to Marvel's mutant world. Those names that blast their way through the rocking opening credits — Cyclops, Wolverine, Professor Xavier — entered the cultural vernacular.

In April 2024, X-Men director, producer, and artist Larry Houston shared with Calgary Expo convention audiences that Marvel Comics requested he change the X-Men team line-up. It wasn't a substantial change, but three decades later, time has proved it crucial. Swapping out two characters before might have shaped X-Men media as we know it. Doubtlessly, key components of X-Men '97's story wouldn't exist.

What Was The Original 'X-Men: The Animated Series' Team?

Like The Avengers, X-Men is an ensemble. Choosing which characters to include informs the core dynamics. Initially, Larry Houston conceived his X-Men: The Animated Series group without Rogue (Lenore Zann) or Gambit (Chris Potter). “The original team had Colossus and Shadowcat,” he said, “but Marvel asked us to swap them for Rogue and this new character named Gambit.”

Setting aside the nostalgic knee-jerk reactions, how would those fundamental differences have affected X-Men? Colossus and Shadowcat might differ from Gambit and Rogue, but every character brings potential to the table. The question, then, becomes whether one character duo was better suited to The Animated Series's larger narrative goals.

Who Is Colossus In The X-Men Comics?

Colossus, aka Piotr Rasputin, premiered in 1975 alongside Storm and Nightcrawler in writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum's Giant-Size X-Men #1. Born to farmers in Soviet Russia, Piotr is intimately acquainted with the dual labors of responsibility and loss. He believes his older brother, Mikhail, died in a cosmonautic accident, and his mutant powers manifest while saving his sister Illyana (also a mutant, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy in the New Mutants movie). At will, his body transforms into a steel strong enough to resist almost any weapon or weather condition.

Instead of seeking fame and heroism, Piotr is a wary X-Men recruit. Paired with his nobility and preference for pacifism, his personality contrasts with first-glance presumptions about his size and strength. A sensitive and artistic soul, Piotr wields his powers with enough humility to make Spider-Man's Uncle Ben proud. Committing violence haunts him. He loves his family, be they chosen like the X-Men or blood like Illyana. His brother Mikhail's return as a supervillain considerably complicates his world. Worse still, Illyana's death from the Legacy Virus prompts Piotr to briefly join Magneto and his Acolytes, a morality-questioning move Rogue fulfills in X-Men ’97. Although Colossus reunites with the X-Men, he later joins the Excalibur team co-founded by Rachel Summers.

Colossus's tenure with the X-Men doesn't lack material to mine. Mind control, death, resurrection, internal conflict, and grief fit right in with X-Men: The Animated Series's fearless storylines. An American superhero group including two Russian members in the lingering shadows of the Cold War wouldn't be lost on anyone, either. As it stands, Colossus guest stars in two X-Men episodes. Outside the Deadpool series, where he's played by Stefan Kapičić, 20th Century Fox's live-action films limit Piotr to cameo appearances.

Who Is Shadowcat In The X-Men Comics?

Shadowcat, created by Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne, debuted in 1980's The Uncanny X-Men #129. Since then, she's secured her place as one of Marvel's most relatable superheroes. A small-town Midwesterner and a genius prodigy at 13 years old, Kitty Pryde's ability to change her atoms and "phase through" matter makes her coveted by both Xavier and the Hellfire Club. Once she enrolls at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters under the alias Shadowcat, Kitty trains in ballet, martial arts, and hand-held weapons. Ironically, Kitty was the namesake behind Pryde of the X-Men, a failed cartoon pilot that preceded X-Men: The Animated Series.

The star character in Claremont, Byrne, and Terry Austin's Days of Future Past arc (and played by Elliot Page in the film of the same name), Kitty is often the youngest X-Men member. Storm and Wolverine view her as a little sister or daughter figure. Within the context of X-Men: The Animated Series, that dynamic is redundant with Jubilee (Alyson Court) on deck as the newest teen initiate and the audience's surrogate. Kitty requires enough difference to warrant her presence. Aging up the character and exploring her identity as an Ashkenazi Jewish-American whose grandfather survived a World War II concentration camp would be a phenomenal angle. She necessarily diversifies the team and has natural ties to Magneto's (David Hemblen) perspective as a Holocaust survivor.

Together, Piotr and Kitty share a love story to root for. Like Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Roberto da Costa (Gui Agustini) in X-Men '97, they contain all the required awkward sweetness of eager adolescents harboring hopeful crushes and navigating new experiences. Even though Kitty and Piotr's on-again, off-again status ultimately doesn't last, they maintain a devoted friendship. Concurrently, Kitty and Illyana become best friends.

Gambit And Rogue Are 'X-Men '97's Heart

Examining the flip side, Gambit debuted in the summer of 1990, the same year X-Men: The Animated Series started pre-production. Although a well-received character from the jump thanks to inventors Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, there's little doubt Remy LeBeau's presence in X-Men springboarded his popularity beyond the comics. A witty rapscallion with kinetic powers and a fantastic coat, audiences accepted Gambit (Chris Potter) as an unassailable member of the X-Men. His feisty, endearing, and unconsummated romance with Rogue became one of the series’ trademarks, enough so that X-Men '97's dramatics hinge upon the Gambit, Rogue, and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) love triangle.

At the time, Rogue's arrival in 1981's Avengers Annual #10 made her a newer character than Storm and Colossus, contemporaneous with Kitty Pryde. Another Claremont creation, this time with artist Michael Golden, her emotional struggles ground X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97. Her isolation taps into a singularly human need for intimate connection. '97 brings Rogue's arc full circle through her half-rekindled romance with Magneto. By understanding what fulfills her as a person, she discovers solid ground for the first time. Choosing Gambit only to lose him drives Rogue toward devastated fury, and it's a heartbreaking bleakness only achievable because of the five prior seasons.

Rogue and Gambit's romance might lack the charm of young teenage love, but their affair offers a hearty grit familiar to the adults watching X-Men '97 with a matured perspective. Aside from Jubilee and Sunspot, the X-Men are in their 20s and 30s. They carry uniquely personal but still universal fears, dreams, and insecurities. Rogue and Gambit toil through their confusion and emerge stronger on the other side. Cyclops and Jean Grey might be the series' royal couple, but what is X-Men: The Animated Series without Rogue and Gambit? Children discovered themselves through Rogue's ferocious courage and sympathetic vulnerability. Others found their way by watching Gambit's devoted heart stumble through his checkered past. Together, they're electric.

On a macro scale, would Anna Paquin's Rogue have played a pivotal role in 2000's X-Men if Lenore Zann hadn't made the character culturally significant? Series writer Eric Lewald told Inverse in 2022, "I also know that this show helped to inform the first X-Men movies, which, of course, set the stage for the MCU and all the incredible movies they’re making." Piotr Rasputin and Kitty Pryde are dynamic characters who share a lovely romance. But without Rogue and Gambit, it's fair to assume that no onscreen X-Men world would be the same. We definitely "remember the name" — both their names.

