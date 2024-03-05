The Big Picture Marvel Studios revealed the trailer for X-Men '97 , a continuation from the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series in a new series.

X-Men: The Animated Series stayed true to the X-Men comics, adapting famous arcs while maintaining character personalities accurately.

X-Men '97 trailers hint at a continuation from X-Men: The Animated Series' tragic ending, raising questions about the fate of old and new characters.

Marvel Studios recently celebrated its upcoming projects based on characters whose film rights were previously owned by 20th Century Fox, and in addition, the studio revealed the first trailer and premiere date for X-Men ’97. The anticipated cartoon is a continuation of the beloved series, X-Men, popularly known as X-Men: The Animated Series, which concluded in 1997.

The trailer emphasized that, as creators had previously stated, the new series would be a direct follow-up to its iconic predecessor rather than a reboot, chronicling events that occur after The Animated Series’ finale. Given this, it’s important to look back at the earlier show in order for new viewers (or those who simply haven’t seen X-Men: The Animated Series for a while) to remember the crucial details about its characters and world.

'X-Men: The Animated Series' Is a Beloved Adaptation of the Marvel Comic

Like most X-Men comics and Fox’s live action films, The Animated Series depicted the titular superhero team’s efforts to protect a world in which many ordinary people hate and fear them because of their superhuman abilities. In the two-part series premiere, “Night of the Sentinels,” teenager, Jubilation Lee/Jubilee (Alyson Court)—who recently discovered that she is a mutant—is attacked by Sentinels, mutant-hunting robots created by Bolivar Trask (Brett Halsey). Shortly after, she's rescued by four members of the X-Men: Scott Summers/Cyclops (Norm Spencer), Ororo Monroe/Storm (Iona Morris and Allison Sealy-Smith), Remy LeBeau/Gambit (Chris Potter and Tony Daniels), and Anna Marie/Rogue (Lenore Zann). The heroes subsequently take Jubilee to their hideout, Professor Charles Xavier’s (Cedric Smith) School for Gifted Youngsters, which is intended as a safe haven for mutants where they can learn to control their superpowers.

Like Spider-Man: The Animated Series, with which it shared a universe and occasional crossovers, and DC’s Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series was and is critically acclaimed. Today, it still remains as one of the most popular iterations of the X-Men franchise. The series is often noted for exploring serious, adult topics like prejudice and death and for telling heavily serialized stories, which is in many ways fairly uncommon for children’s television.

The first official mission that the X-Men go on in the premiere of the series ends in disaster, with Beast arrested and Morph presumed dead after protecting Wolverine from a Sentinel attack. Rather than simply moving from one action scene to another (as lesser children’s programs often do), the series devoted significant attention to exploring how these and other challenges affected the characters emotionally.

'X-Men: The Animated Series' Is Faithful to the Comics While Still Being Unique

Close

In terms of both aesthetic and plot, the series was a more faithful adaptation of the X-Men comics than any of Fox’s films. Although the series created plenty of its own original stories, it also directly adapted famous arcs from the comics like, “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” making only minor adjustments.The characters’ personalities and individual arcs are—for the most part—faithful to those in the comics, which set some of them apart from live-action versions that were altered more drastically for the films. Cyclops and Rogue are prime examples of this, as the animated Cyclops is a central character and the undisputed field leader of the X-Men. His considerable development over the course of the series separates him from James Marsden’s live-action version, whose role in the original X-Men trilogy was minimized, seemingly in favor of giving more screen time to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The animated Rogue has a sassy and assertive personality that's familiar to comic readers as well as the powers of flight and superhuman strength that she permanently absorbed from Carol Danvers/Ms. Marvel (Roscoe Handford).

Harsh criticism was also directed at the decision to have Rogue take a “cure” for mutation in X-Men: The Last Stand, even though the end of the film and the subsequent X-Men: Days of Future Past established that the cure was not permanent. When faced with a similar decision during a Season 1 episode, X-Men: The Animated Series' Rogue elected to keep her powers. Despite this faithfulness, there are some aspects of X-Men: The Animated Series that are more distinctive, even from the comics (though some of them have only come about because of the more than twenty years’ worth of stories the comics have delivered since the series ended). At the time, for example, Gambit and Jubilee’s roles in the main cast made sense as a result of their central positions in the comics. However, while the characters remain beloved by many, their popularity has waned somewhat since 1997. Although they still appear in modern comics regularly enough, they do not consistently serve as franchise leads like most of their other teammates do.

Morph—who is later revealed to have survived the Sentinel attack—has never been as significant to the comics or other media as they are in X-Men: The Animated Series. The character originally appeared in a handful of 1960s comics under the code name, “Changeling,” before being killed off. They returned for a few posthumous appearances shortly before the animated series premiered, and since the series raised the character’s profile, alternate universe variants of Morph have appeared in other comics. It was also recently confirmed by Empire Magazine that the new series will feature Morph (now voiced by J.P. Karliak) identifying as non-binary, which the character didn't do in the original run of the show and has not done in comics.

'X-Men '97' Begins After the Animated Series' Tragic Ending

Image via Disney+

X-Men: The Animated Series concluded with a fifth season of only six episodes, which were produced by a different animation studio than the previous installments (and subsequently had a somewhat different visual style). The series finale, titled, “Graduation Day,” and drawing inspiration from Uncanny X-Men #200, features Charles being shot by anti-mutant bigot, Henry Peter Gyrich (Barry Flatman). Nearing death, Charles elects to leave Earth with his lover, Lilandra (Camilla Scott), Empress of the alien Shi’ar Empire, which has technology capable of healing him. After Cyclops, Jean, and Wolverine inform him of Charles’ condition, Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (David Hemblen), Charles’ old friend who has been both a recurring enemy and occasional ally to the X-Men, calls off his latest plan for world domination. Instead, he and the X-Men bid farewell to Charles before he departs for the Shi’ar homeworld with Lilandra.

Surprisingly, the trailer for X-Men ’97 hinted at Charles possibly dying, with Cyclops (now voiced by Ray Chase) talking about how the X-Men have a responsibility to carry on his work of building a world where mutants and humans live in harmony. However, given how directly the new series seems to be continuing on from the old, there’s a fair chance that this may be a bit of promotional misdirection meant to prevent viewers from discerning too much about the new episodes’ plot. Fans will find out the Professor’s true fate and that of the other beloved characters when X-Men ’97 premieres on March 20th on Disney+.

