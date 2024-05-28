The Big Picture 20th Century Fox fired the X-Men: The Animated Series staff before Season 1 aired because the studio didn't think the series would do well.

After Season 1 enjoyed record-breaking ratings, Fox rehired the staff and ordered 65 episodes.

The staff's commitment to making a mature and serialized cartoon paid off, with X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 setting the gold standard for superhero adaptations.

Now that X-Men '97 has, for now, come to a close, Marvel Studios' first X-Men project ends its inaugural season with the highest Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of any MCU television show and any onscreen X-Men adaptation: an almost perfect 99%. X-Men '97's triumphs build upon the exemplary foundation laid by X-Men: The Animated Series and its five-season run on Fox Kids. A ratings smash, The Animated Series' unprecedented success proved that an audience existed for stories about mutants. 2000's X-Men film shifted the group to live-action, which, in turn, spawned 12 more movies — and it all comes back to The Animated Series and the small, devoted production team making it. And, as the Disney+ documentary Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 reveals, after that team created Season 1, Fox fired the entire staff — effectively cancelling the show before it even aired.

X-Men: The Animated Series "X-Men: The Animated Series" follows the adventures of a group of mutants with extraordinary abilities led by Professor Charles Xavier. Known as the X-Men, they fight for peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants in a world where they are often feared and hated. The series tackles various social issues through its stories, set against a backdrop of action-packed superhero conflicts and complex villainous schemes. Release Date October 31, 1992 Cast Cedric Smith , Norm Spencer , Catherine Disher , Alison Sealy-Smith , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 5 Creator(s) Mark Edward Edens , Sidney Iwanter , Eric Lewald

Why Did Fox Almost Cancel 'X-Men: The Animated Series'?

Since X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 are inseparable by design, many of the former's key figures discuss their behind-the-scenes experiences for Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97. Showrunner Eric Lewald and his wife Julia Lewald, a regular writer for the series, revealed that Fox executives had no faith in this new, daring product. In general, the entertainment world hadn't yet discovered that superheroes were a golden goose waiting to be utilized. Studios had dabbled with Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, and The Incredible Hulk cartoons, but the ventures weren't taken seriously.

"The folks [above] didn’t believe X-Men was going to do anything," Julia Lewald explained. Fox compromised with a 13-episode season, "but that's it." Once Season 1 wrapped production, in Eric's words: “The entire creative staff was let go in July, August, when we finished our work. And then in January when it premiered, suddenly it was this big number one hit.” With practically unprecedented ratings and "USPS cartons" overflowing with fan mail, Fox rehired as many team members as possible and greenlighted The Animated Series for 65 episodes, enough to qualify for syndication.

The X-Men's Journey From Page To Screen

Image via Fox Kids

To be fair, the X-Men have a rough animated history. They debuted as guest stars in the 1966 low-budget cartoon The Marvel Super Heroes, but under a different alias: the Allies for Peace. According to IGN, they only appeared in their yellow-costumed regalia because "the animation company didn't have the rights to the Fantastic Four." By 1992, as X-Men: The Animated Series and Batman: The Animated Series concurrently aired their first seasons, studios realized that caped crusaders were monetizable.

Before then, it was Margaret Loesch, the president and CEO of Marvel Productions turned Fox Kids CEO, who knew she had lightning in a bottle. "I identified with the X-Men," she told Inverse for the site's 2022 retrospective. "I was enthralled with the idea of these disenfranchised youths who were dealing with all the problems we see today for people who aren’t accepted for their differences."

Before The Animated Series, Loesch had financed Pryde of the X-Men, the first true attempt to get Xavier’s team onscreen. That pilot had gone straight to VHS instead of a series order and made interesting choices: an exaggerated Stan Lee narration, for one, and an Australian Wolverine, for another. The Animated Series director Larry Houston, who also co-directed Pryde of the X-Men, shared with Inverse that "we put our best foot forward with that show, but it didn’t sell."

As soon as Loesch had her second chance in 1990 as Fox Kids’s CEO, she championed The Animated Series despite Fox's doubts. By fast-tracking the show into production and standing by it, Loesch risked her career. She told Inverse:

"I had a conversation with Jamie Kellner, who was the president of Fox Broadcasting Company, and he was not enthused by the X-Men. He thought it was violent and dark and that it was too much of a departure from what Saturday morning programming had become, which was mostly younger-skewing shows. He put his foot down and told me 'I don’t think this is a show we should go for.' I was shocked and very concerned because I’d already decided that the only way we were going to succeed as a new network was to counter-program against what others were doing and X-Men was central to that. I won’t go into too much detail, but my job was put on the line if X-Men didn’t work out, even to the extent where my contract was changed. I didn’t tell anyone on the team about it, because I didn’t want to rattle them, but I was very disappointed and kind of rattled because my job was in peril — but I believed in the show."

'X-Men: The Animated Series' Staff Shared A Vision

Close

As we know, the staff's commitment paid off. Across five seasons, 77 episodes, and numerous complex storylines, X-Men: The Animated Series stretches every penny of its budget and challenges preconceived notions about comic book metaphors and the quality of work of which children's media is capable. Together with Batman, its DC cousin, The Animated Series sets the gold standard for nuanced superhero adaptations.

Record-breaking ratings aside, complications continued to plague the crew. Technically, troubles arose on day one. Pre-production was already "a month behind," with the Lewalds rushing to write the two-part pilot, "Night of the Sentinels." Creativity on a crunch rarely sees good results, but X-Men's scripts were important. The Lewalds, Larry Houston, and Margaret Loesch shared a specific vision. Their mission statement was to honor the comics' sociopolitical themes and talk "up" to children, not underestimate their emotional capacity. The crew wanted to surprise viewers with X-Men's long-form serialized storytelling. Cliffhangers were rare for cartoons. Even rarer were character deaths. Morph's (Rob Rubin) apparent demise in the premiere establishes stakes, risk, and tension; almost as soon as we meet the X-Men, the Sentinels kill a beloved member.

"Back in the ’90s," Houston said to Inverse, "it was either Scooby-Doo or Superfriends, that was the standard. We wanted to make sure that when kids saw ‘Night of the Sentinels I and II,’ they could tell this was not the usual show they’re used to watching.” Naturally, X-Men '97 head director Jake Castorena utilized the same approach. "The OG show leaned into the prejudice," he told the Assembled documentary. "It didn’t shy away from it, but it also didn’t dumb it down or treat the audience like a kid. It told stories."

Making 'X-Men: The Animated Series' Wasn't Easy

Image via Marvel Entertainment

X-Men: The Animated Series's mature approach wasn't an easy sell. "There was incredible pressure to change it around and make it younger, sillier, or give them a pet dog," Eric Sewald told The Hollywood Reporter. "Luckily, everybody on the creative side banded together and had, 'No, you’ll have to fire me' moments." Artist and producer Will Meugniot relayed an especially crucial stand-off over a toy promotional deal between Fox and an Australian fast food franchise; like others before him, Meugniot pushed back against the studio.

Even from a production standpoint, The Animated Series' ambitions were risky. Scheduling delays and animation errors occurred as early as the pilot and stretched into Season 4, the latter affecting the broadcast order of the Dark Phoenix arc. For Season 5, Haim Saban, the founder of the Saban Entertainment company, switched animation studios, which led to a noticeably different style and a decreased budget.

'X-Men '97' Is Making Its Own Legacy

Image via Disney+

Initially, a fifth season wasn't even in the cards. Season 4's four-part finale, which sets our heroes against a time-traveling Apocalypse, was meant to close out the X-Men's adventures. Based on The Animated Series' continued success, Fox commissioned 10 additional episodes. Then, X-Men ends not with a grand battle, but quietly and emotionally; hoping to save the life of a gravely injured Charles (Cedric Smith), Shi'ar Empress Lilandra (Camilla Scott) takes him to her world. The Professor's grown students, joined by a Magneto (David Hemblen) who's considering peace, watch their beloved mentor — and friend— vanish.

With X-Men '97 following in its predecessor's footsteps, Season 5's finale is not so much an ending as a 27-year pause. It's not often a Saturday morning cartoon evolves into event television. The Animated Series overcame Fox's qualms to the tune of a multi-billion-dollar film franchise and an animated revival forging its own legacy. As the Lewalds describe the experience on their website, "Dozens, then hundreds, of people were thrown together in this unlikely challenge. Lifelong friendships have been a result of our shared experiences. [...] For that alone we are thankful." From the start, X-Men's crew created something innovative and fearless. Over 30 years later, everyone's finally listening.

X-Men: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+