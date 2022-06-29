Elizabeth Olsen’s superhero avatar has come a long way from being experimented on in 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron to single-handedly taking on Thanos in Endgame, to being the dream-walking witch in the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch is hands down the strongest Avenger on the current MCU roster. After the events of Disney+ limited series WandaVision and Doctor Strange sequel, fans are eagerly anticipating Olsen’s return to another Marvel project. The actor shed some light on her next appearance in a recent chat with Good Morning America.

While there are rumors of Olsen starring in her standalone movie per fans, Wanda’s most likely return would be the next Disney+ series Agatha: House of Harkness, which was announced with actor Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. At the end of WandaVision, we see the Scarlet Witch enchanting Agatha and telling her, ‘I know where to find you.’ Perhaps, after the events of Multiverse of Madness Wanda might now actually need Agatha’s help. Olsen told GMA,

I would love to be a part of both of those. No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that. I know nothing about my future.

Nonetheless, there is one project that Olsen would be highly interested in: X-Men. Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige already revealed that mutants are coming to the MCU, sooner than later. We have seen Patrick Stewart as Professor X of Marvel universe 838 as part of the Illuminati, as well. Olsen’s character Wanda indeed is a mutant in the comic, most notably the House of M storyline was partially adapted in WandaVison so it's but natural that the actor would be inclined to the X-men stories. Olsen said, "if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll wanna be there!" However, she was quick to clarify, "I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with Kevin [Feige] about that at some point."

The actor previously told New York Times that she’d be interested in reprising her role saying, "I think I would. But it really needs to be a good story. I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view — not because you need to have a three-picture plan."

