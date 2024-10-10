Overcoming prejudice and fighting for good, the X-Men must contain powerful members who can help their team succeed against dangerous threats such as Magneto and Apocalypse. However, just because mutants are gifted doesn't mean they are strong. Time and time again, certain members of the titular team aren't able to keep up with the rest, slowing them down and failing to beat their opponents.

Only X-Men will be on this list, meaning it will not include general mutants, the Brotherhood, or students at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Similarly, only characters from the movies or TV shows are applicable because there are so many useless X-Men members from obscure comics, like X-Ceptional, who is literally the worst X-Man. Without further ado, these ten members of the X-Men need to carry their weight, as they prove to be the weakest among the group.

10 Cyclops

'X-Men' (2000)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Making his debut in 1963 with X-Men #1, Cyclops is one of the most recognizable members of the team, often even leading them. Scott Summers' iconic power allows him to shoot energy beams out of his eyes, with a special eyepiece helping control his unstable abilities. James Marsden played Cyclops in the first live-action movies, and it's safe to say fans were disappointed with the result.

Laser eyes seem anything but weak, with Superman being a prime example. However, the first X-Men trilogy somehow made Cyclops into a joke. He accomplished little in every movie, playing the jealous love rival to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and taking a backseat before his off-screen death. Cyclops was absolutely useless, and his energy blasts also did not deal much damage, making this iconic character one of the weakest X-Men, unfairly so.

9 Colossus

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Making his live-action debut as a cameo in X-Men, Colossus would appear throughout the trilogy and later feature in Deadpool 2. Len Wein and David Cockrum created this fan-favorite character in 1975 with Giant-Size X-Men #1. Colossus has always been a consistent member of the X-Men in multiple adaptations, with his powers allowing him to turn his skin into metal, giving him superhuman strength, durability, and stamina.

While Colossus may physically be the strongest X-Men, he is one of the weakest in terms of overall power. Unfortunately, brute strength alone isn't enough to be one of the top dogs in the X-Men. While he has been pretty adept in his adaptations, his powers limit him from doing anything more besides being a brute force. He was the best part of Deadpool 2 and managed to take down Juggernaut, but that is only because of some help and underhanded methods.

8 Iceman

'X2: X-Men United' (2003) and 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Literally one of the coolest X-Men, Bobby Drake made his appearance as Iceman in X-Men #1 with all the other leading members. Iceman is a mutant capable of freezing everything around him, creating ice, and giving himself an enhanced ice form. Shawn Ashmore played Bobby in the original X-Men trilogy and would have an essential dynamic with Anna Paquin's Rogue.

While Iceman is no slouch in the comics, being an omega-level mutant, his role in the movies is significantly reduced. He does feature his powerful ice form, but it never does anything significant, which is the same for his character as a whole throughout all the movies. Reduced to a whiny teenager, Bobby is largely unimportant in the movies, with the rest of the cast sidelining him, making Iceman the biggest comic-to-movie X-Men downgrade.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

7 Banshee

'X-Men First Class' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Usually portrayed as an older mentor on the X-Men teams, Banshee made his debut in 1967 with X-Men #28. This versatile mutant has the powers of a sonic scream, increased hearing, and flight, giving him his name based on the famous Irish myth. Caleb Landry Jones portrayed the character in X-Men: First Class, giving fans a younger version of the character and his first appearance in live-action.

As a younger member, assuming Banshee is at full strength would be wrong, considering fans witnessed his growth in the fantastic X-Men prequel movie. Banshee was very useful in detecting the enemy ship and saving Havoc's life. However, while helpful, he wasn't particularly strong. Many enemies overpowered Banshee, making him seem unimpressive in a fight. Banshee isn't made for direct combat, making him one of the team's weakest members.

6 Forge

'X-Men '97' (2024)

Image via Disney+

Introduced in The Uncanny X-Men #184 in 1984, Forge is a mutant with multiple affiliations, including the X-Men, X-Factor, and the U.S. military. Forge has complicated ties to Storm, which fans can see in X-Men '97, his most recent adaptation. Forge's mutant abilities give him a genius-level intellect with an affinity for crafting technology and other inventions.

Like many of the weakest X-Men, Forge has beneficial abilities that don't hold up in a battle. Forge is an expert marksman, but that power doesn't help against other mutants who can easily avoid regular bullets. His inventions are extremely impressive and help bolster each member, but it doesn't do him any good in a fight. If Forge could craft something powerful for himself, he might be higher on the ranking, but as it stands, he is basically an overpowered tech support.

X-Men '97 Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 1

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 Beast

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Like Cyclops and Iceman, Beast also made his original debut in X-Men #1 all the way back in 1963. Also similar to Cyclops, Beast is one of the most prominent members of the X-Men in almost every adaptation, from the original trilogy to the prequel movies and potentially the MCU after Beast's post-credit scene. With a genius-level intellect, Beast also has razor-sharp claws and enhanced physical attributes, including strength, speed, stamina, etc.

It's unfortunate that Beast ranks among the weakest X-Men because he is also one of the most iconic, but in most of his adaptations, he isn't very strong. His intelligence, strength, and agility are relatively small powers facing the other prominent X-Men members. Beast has proven to be much more helpful in different areas, and while he can hold his weight, his mutation won't hold up against so many other powerful mutants.

4 Nightcrawler

'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Nightcrawler is another iconic X-Men member who appears in Giant-Size X-Men #1 alongside Colossus in 1975. One of the character's adaptations revealed him as the son of the famous mutant Mystique, where he gained his recognizable blue look. The German Catholic mutant has enhanced abilities, can teleport, see in the dark, and has a tail. Alan Cumming played the character in X2: X-Men United and Kodi Smit-McPhee later gave life to a young version of the character in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Nightcrawler is in a similar situation to Beast; he has incredible agility and a unique power that separates him from other mutants. However, while this mutation is very useful, it doesn't make him too powerful. Nightcrawler has used his teleportation, agility, tail, and night vision in a fight against ordinary people — indeed, the opening sequence of X2 remains one of the best in superhero cinema and a worthy showcase for Nightcrawler's feats against normal soldiers. However, stronger mutants won't have any trouble dealing with the wall climber.