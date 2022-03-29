[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for X.]As a big Ti West fan, I had mighty high hopes for X, but I didn’t expect the movie to weigh on my mind as heavily as it has courtesy of the questions it poses about aging and opportunities lost.

By the end of the movie, Pearl (Mia Goth) and Howard (Stephen Ure) have killed off almost every member of the adult film crew and lose their own lives in the process, leaving Maxine to drive off the property as the bloodbath’s sole survivor. Yes, one wants to live to see another day, but is this a happy ending for Maxine, or is it merely a fleeting win? Whether Maxine achieves her dreams or not, is she destined to follow this same cycle and wind up in a Pearl-like situation anyway?

My answers to those change depending on the day. Catch me in a more positive, hopeful mood and I might tell you that Maxine will live happily ever after. Clearly she’s got the ambition and if you pair that drive with this awful experience where she saw so many of her colleagues’ dreams cut brutally short, perhaps it’ll ensure that she’ll deeply appreciate whatever she does manage to achieve in the future.

But of course, one must consider the opposite. Maxine is a survivor with big dreams, but what happens as Maxine ages? Whether she’s successful or not, is she doomed to be consumed by jealousy as she ages and loses youthful qualities that are over-idolized?

While the ending of X and Maxine’s fate are open to interpretation, Brittany Snow did reveal she’s got an inkling of how things will likely pan out for Maxine on Collider Ladies Night. Here’s what Snow said when asked if Maxine is doomed to become like Pearl:

“I guess that’s the question the movie poses, right? Big spoiler alert! Are we just all a product of our environment, are we just a product of our disappointments, and are we going to age into that fear and will that fear overtake us? I don’t know. I like to think that she makes it out of there, but it doesn’t seem likely. It seems like it’s a perpetual cycle. And I do kind of like to imagine that [Maxine] and Pearl are one in the same. I know that’s not Mia’s process, but I do like to view them as the same person, soul.”

Looking for more on X from Snow? Be sure to check out our uncut Collider Ladies Night conversation in podcast form below. Not only does she dig into more X details, but Snow also revisits some pivotal moments in her career that shaped her into the artist she is today including American Dreams, Pitch Perfect, and more!

