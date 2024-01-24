The Big Picture X, a slasher film directed by Ti West, is coming to Netflix on February

It pays homage to classic grindhouse cinema and slashers from the 20th century.

The film explores themes of aging and generational differences, with a backdrop of the porn industry. It is known for its gruesome kills and unapologetic sexual nature.

Horror sequels are seemingly endless these days and 2024 is going to be full of them. However, one of the most beloved modern franchises of late has been Ti West’s X. The slasher starring Mia Goth in a horrifying duel role debuted in the spring of 2022. Genre fans haven't looked back since. Now, ahead of the final part in the X trilogy, MaXXXine, debuting later this year, X will be killing its way to Netflix next month.

The popular streamer has announced that X will be coming to the platform on Thursday, February 1. West has been one of the genre's hidden gems for over a decade with uniquely hunting tales like The House of the Devil and The Innkeeper under his blood-soaked belt. However, with X, the filmmaker finally hit the big time with a film that was not only a love letter to classic grindhouse cinema, but an ensemble slashers that took over the genre in the latter half of the 20th century, like Friday the 13th and Scream. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre influences could be felt throughout this entire sun-soaked nightmare.

However, it was the gruesome kills, unapologetic sexual nature, and thought-provoking themes that made X a satisfyingly nasty breed of its own creation. Using the backdrop of the porn industry, X was this hypnotic experience that chillingly explored our fear of aging and how the older generations continue to look down on their younger counterparts. The 70s backdrop also created this eerie dream-like edge that got under our skin as much as it cleverly reinforced the stereotypes that were put on the characters. When you add the razor sharp cast that includes Jenna Ortega (Scream), Kid Cudi, Brittney Snow, Martin Henderson and Stephen Ure, X was arguably the first must-watch slasher experience of the 2020s.

Mia Goth’s a Horror Queen

However, nothing compares to Goth’s masterful performance as both Maxine and Pearl in the film. While Maxine was a young up-and-coming actress, Pearl was this monstrous older soul whose own “American Dream” was crushed decades prior. Her tragic jealousy fueled the horror of X, with what Goth brought to both roles being something that should have gotten her an Oscar nomination. It’s simply a masterclass in acting to the point that Pearl is now a genre icon. Even though the character’s not even two years old, it's hard to imagine horror without her frightening dance moves. Pearl’s star status was also cemented by the character's self-titled prequel, which was released in the fall of 2022 and completely flipped the franchise’s themes on its head in a demented Wizard of Oz-infested fever dream. This was a mind-bending exercise that Goth co-wrote with West.

When Does ‘MaXXXine’ Release?

MaXXXine doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’s set to hit theaters sometime in 2024. Plot details are scarce at the moment. That being said, the sequel will pick up in the 80s after the deadly events that took place at Pearl’s farmhouse. It will be heavily influenced by the VHS boom as Maxine finally lives out her dream as a “legitimate” film star. While horror fans anxiously wait for this slasher trilogy capper’s first trailer, you can begin your West rewatch binge this February when X scares its way to Netflix. The trailer can be viewed below.