The Big Picture Ti West's horror trilogy reaches its climax with MaXXXine, as Mia Goth's Maxine heads to Hollywood for fame, but danger lurks.

X and Pearl set the stage for MaXXXine's story, showcasing the twisted journey of Maxine as she chases her dreams in the film industry.

A24 celebrates the trilogy with a special one-night re-release of X, offering fans a glimpse of what's to come in MaXXXine.

It all started with a dream and now Ti West has an entire trilogy (and possible franchise) on his hands. To celebrate the arrival of the filmmaker’s latest feature, MaXXXine, the studio behind West’s success, A24, will be re-releasing X into cinemas for a special one-night-only engagement. The movie that started it all is the perfect way for audiences to remind themselves where we last left off with Mia Goth’s Maxine as she tore out of a farm in a pickup truck after a night of murder and mayhem. On top of the special release, which slashes its way into theaters on June 18, viewers will also be treated to a never-before-seen sneak peek of MaXXXine as part of the pre-show lineup of trailers.

In 2022, West paired up with Goth to deliver one of the most groundbreaking horror flicks in recent years in X. The movie follows a group of adult film performers who rent out a small house on a farm to be the set of their next movie. Upon their introduction to the farm’s elderly owners, something immediately feels amiss. Throughout their stay, the group is faced with one horror after the next, with the final moments seeing Maxine drive off in a truck with her destination set for Hollywood - because where else does one become a star?

An immediate success, X quickly received the green light for a prequel film, Pearl, which followed the origin story of the farm’s owners, Howard (Alistair Sewell) and Pearl (Goth). It centered primarily on Pearl’s time living with her German immigrant parents biding her time until her betrothed returns from WWI. With an obsession for all things Hollywood and fame, Pearl sets her sights on becoming the hottest new actress but is foiled at every turn. The movie is jam-packed with plenty of surprising kills and gross-out moments as the titular dreamer teeters on the edge of sanity. Shot with a technicolor feel, the prequel garnered a positive critical response, with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese heralding it as one of the best movies in years.

How Does ‘MaXXXine’ Fit Into ‘Pearl’ and ‘X’?

Although X came out before Pearl, it’s technically the second film in the series with MaXXXine acting as the trilogy capper. In it, Maxine travels to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming a film star. But even though she’s rising to the top, the young starlet’s past may come back to haunt her and with Richard Ramirez aka The Night Stalker prowling the streets of the City of Angels, Maxine will need to watch her back tenfold.

Joining Goth in the slasher flick is a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), Kevin Bacon (Friday the 13th), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and pop star Halsey.

Check out A24’s promo for the one-night X engagement above and catch MaXXXine in cinemas on July 5. In the meantime, learn everything there is to know about the third title in West’s film series here.

X (2022) In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. Release Date March 18, 2022 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Jenna Ortega , Brittany Snow , Kid Cudi Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Studio A24 Expand

