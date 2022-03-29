Good news horror fans: soon you will be able to bring the exquisitely explicit X home with you. Lionsgate has just announced that the throw-back slasher will be released on Blu-ray and DVD this May.

X marks director Ti West's long-awaited return to horror films. West served as both writer and director on the film. He is perhaps best known for his work on films such as V/H/S. For the past few years, however, West has shifted his attention to work on television. X follows a group from Houston who mosey on over to a rental house on a creepy old property in small-town Texas in order to shoot an adult film. High on their own expectations for their project (and a few other things), the group ends up stirring some unwanted attention from the couple renting them the guest house. Set in 1979, the film is a loving, hilarious, and frightening homage to grindhouse films and the burgeoning market for erotic films in the pre-Reagan halcyon days of the sexual liberation movement, before a new wave of conservatism, along with the tragic effects of the AIDS crisis, took hold.

The film stars Mia Goth in a duel role as both the protagonist Maxine and Pearl, the elderly wife of the rented property's owner. Goth previously starred in A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria, and Emma. She is joined by rising scream queen Jenna Ortega, who starred in the most recent Scream film. They are joined by Martin Henderson of the Y2K classic The Ring, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi, who is more commonly known as Kid Cudi.

A prequel to the film is already in post-production. Pearl will tell the story of the more sinister of Goth's dual characters, showing her in her youth as her need for love drives her to murder. A trailer for the film was shown as a post-credits scene in theatrical showings of X. Pearl is set to be released in 2023.

The Blu-ray and DVD releases will feature several special features including “That X Factor” featurette and “The Farmer’s Daughters” extended scene. X will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 24. The film will be available in a Blu-ray, DVD, and digital combo pack for a Suggested Retail Price of $39.99, and on DVD alone for $29.96.

