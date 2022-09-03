As summer reaches its end, you may want to head to the beach to get in one last tan. Or go on one last summer lovin' date like you're in a movie. Or throw a final jam.

However you plan to end your best summer ever, you'll need a nostalgic, rockin' Disney Channel playlist that captures the feeling of the beach and the summers of your youth and, simply, what dreams are made of.

"Best Summer Ever" ('Teen Beach 2')

Teen Beach Movie perfectly encapsulated a summer on the beach - whether it was in 2013 or 1960. But its 2015 sequel Teen Beach 2 follows Brady, Mack and their movie character friends as they begin a new year of high school, but not before having one more musical number on the beach to commemorate the best summer ever.

"Best Summer Ever" is sung by the entire cast of the film, partly as part of the Wet Side Story movie and partly by Brady and Mack on their end-of-summer beach date. The lyrics celebrate the summer by mentioning wheels, waves, shakes, fries and rockin' every night and day.

"Everyday" ('High School Musical 2')

High School Musical 2 may be all about kicking off the heatwave season with summer jobs and swimming pools, but it all concludes with a musical number performed by the entire East High on a country club stage.

"Everyday" starts out as a sweet duet between Disney Channel supercouple Troy and Gabriella and turns into a group performance with the rest of the Wildcats, all singing about running while you're young and keeping the faith.

"We Rock" ('Camp Rock')

DCOM Camp Rock was the Jonas Brothers' Disney Channel debut and the film that put Demi Lovato on the map. Following a group of teens at a summer music camp, the film was full of jams, but only one song captures the heart of the film with memorable lyrics and a rockin' beat.

"We Rock" ends the film and is performed by the entire cast, led by Lovato's Mitchie and Joe Jonas' Shane. The song reminds those listening and singing along that they can find their voice and follow their dreams by the end of the summer.

"Amigas Cheetahs" ('The Cheetah Girls 2')

It became a sort of trend for Disney Channel films - especially sequels - to focus on the summertime, and The Cheetah Girls 2 is no different. The film follows the girl group on their summer trip to Spain with a whole new soundtrack of hits.

The movie's final song is "Amigas Cheetahs," a Spanglish tune performed by the four Cheetah Girls that celebrates the friendship between the cheetahs and their rising career as a girl group.

"If We Were A Movie" ('Hannah Montana')

For all those who may have found love this summer and are in search of their song, Hannah Montana and Corbin Bleu may just have it for you.

"If We Were A Movie" is a duet between Miley Cyrus' character and her on-screen love interest's portrayer Bleu and details the way a relationship can feel like a movie, ending with a sunset and fading to black.

"Play My Music" ('Camp Rock')

It wouldn't be a decent playlist if the Jonas Brothers weren't on it at least twice, and for your final summer jam, you'll want to rock out to The JoBros' Camp Rock hit "Play My Music."

"Play My Music" is performed by the fictional band Connect 3 to kick off the start of the summer music camp, and was later included on The JoBros' setlist on their Remember This Tour during Summer 2021.

"Push It To The Limit" ('Jump In!')

Disney Channel Original Movie Jump In! aired in 2007 and starred HSM breakout star Corbin Bleu and Keke Palmer as an unexpected jump rope duo.

The film came with its own theme song sung by Bleu titled "Push It To The Limit," during which the triple threat sings about being in it to win it and going for the things you're passionate about, like jump roping, in his character's case.

"Brand New Day" ('Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam')

If you're looking for an upbeat song that will start your day off right, the first song on the Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam soundtrack has got you covered.

Demi Lovato kicks off the Camp Rock sequel with "Brand New Day," singing all about how it feels to let the drama go and focus on her dreams of playing music.

"Gitchee Gitchee Goo" ('Phineas And Ferb')

Of all the nostalgic Disney Channel songs, it's this one from Phineas and Ferb that will send you straight back to 2007.

Performed by Phineas' voice actor Vincent Martella along with Candance's portrayer Ashley Tisdale and Ferb's Ferb-Tones, notably voiced by Alyson Stoner, "Gitchee Gitchee Goo" captured the feeling of true love with its eccentric lyrics and catchy tune.

"What Dreams Are Made Of" ('The Lizzie McGuire Movie')

The most iconic Disney Channel summer hit of all comes from the Lizzie McGuire DCOM The Lizzie McGuire Movie and was performed by the star herself, Hilary Duff.

"What Dreams Are Made Of" is sung by Lizzie - along with her popstar doppelganger Isabella Parigi (voiced by Duff's real-life sister Haylie Duff) - and became an anthem to millenials everywhere with lyrics about dreaming and falling in love, just like Lizzie did.

