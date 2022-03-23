Editor's Note: This article includes X spoilers.After arriving at a secluded farmhouse in backwater Texas to shoot a low-budget porno flick, the crew gets way more than they bargained for when their hosts — a reclusive elderly couple — become violent, sex-crazed loonies come nightfall. Like a high-concept grindhouse remake of painter Grant Wood’s “American Gothic”–writer/director Ti West’s new film X is a faithful homage (and devious reinvention) of 70s-era slashers like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with the cinematic language and mise en scène of writer/director Brian De Palma (like utilization of split-screen during the dual lemonade scenes).

Delightfully gory, refreshingly modern, and a funny commentary on the counter-culture, auteur-driven cinema of the 1970s — A24’s X is a sublime return to horror-form for West in a film that gleefully wears its influences on its chunky, blood-caked Western shirt sleeves. A loyal steward and pallbearer of the direct-to-video horror classics of yore, X’s grotesque curation of brutal kills fall on a scale from ouchie to I want to bathe in your blood. These are all kills, ranked from least gory to most gory.

RELATED: Ti West's 'X' Ending Explained: What Happens to Maxine?

Jackson Hole: Shotgun Blast to the Chest

Image via A24

Scott Mescudi stars as Jackson Hole; a two-tour Vietnam veteran turned pornographic film actor. Jackson is a groovy gent whose smooth Southern drawl has a molasses-like twang. And he can play Fleetwood Mac on the acoustic guitar, but, unfortunately, Jackson’s death didn’t rank high enough on X’s hard-gore gauge because his death was purposely kept off-screen. After noticing a flashlight beam shining from outside, Mescudi answers the door buck-naked and accompanies a double-barrel shotgun-wielding Howard (Stephen Ure) to search for his missing wife Pearl (Mia Goth in heavy prosthetics) in the crocodile-infested wetlands that snake around their property. In a deliberate act of duplicitousness, Howard gets the drop on Jackson, who discovers a VW Beetle dumped in the marsh and fires a round into his chest, killing him in a flash, before West abruptly cuts to the next scene. Seen as a threat, Howard kills Scott Mescudi’s well-endowed pornstar Jackson Hole as an act of self-preservation because of his sexual inadequacies and deficiencies as murderous Pearl’s long-time lover and partner. Removed from the game board and discarded in the bone-yard for the crocodiles to pick at, no doubt. Sad end that echoes as a nuanced commentary on the evils of rural racism and white male fragility (if you want to get that deep).

Howard: Heart Attack

Image via A24

Howard dies of a heart attack after complaining throughout the movie how he didn’t want to overwork his bum ticker. Howard pushes it too far with all that humping and grinding with Pearl and gives himself a scare when Lorraine’s corpse, charred from a shotgun blast, lets out a gasp of air in rigor mortis. A non-gruesome end to one half of X’s gruesome twosome, a sad and ironically mundane way to go but satisfying to watch. Though it might lack the bloodbath panache audiences initially might’ve been expecting, Howard’s nonviolent death is an ironic byproduct of the violence they’ve continually inflicted on innocent young bystanders–and there’s metaphoric poetry to it all. Liverspotted with disparate strands of scraggly white wisps of hair, Howard is as terrifyingly evil as he is sadly pathetic. A man whose own deeply held faith has inadvertently led to an unfulfilling life of sexual repression and cognitive dissonance that has since manifested into perverted sexual violence. Sometimes the evilest monsters are the most human, rarely inferred in horror cinema.

Lorraine: Shotgun Blast

Image via X

Consumed by fear and irrational hysteria, Jenna Ortega's Lorraine is cut down by a blast from Howard’s double-barrel while attempting to flee the farmhouse from sexually-repressed hell after blaming Mia Goth’s Maxine for pressuring her into sex. Initially, the film’s judgemental prig, who looks down on the cinematic sexual escapades she’s assisting, Lorraine begins to soften to the appeal of performing sex on camera, much to the dismay of her boyfriend RJ (Owen Campbell). After an open and enlightening conversation about sex positivity, Lorraine has sex with Jackson on camera while devastated and teary-eyed RJ films. Later that night, Lorraine, insecure and crumbling under the weight of her impulsivity, begs a tighty-whities-wearing Wayne to help her locate a runaway RJ. Sometime later, Lorraine is locked in the basement by Howard, where she discovers the dead body (presumably the owner of the discarded VW), with his hands bound and pants around the ankles, before having her fingers broken by Howard during an escape attempt.

Wayne Gilroy: Pitchfork to the Eyeballs

Image via A24

Martin Henderson’s Wayne Gilroy is a slick-tongued, good ole’ country boy whose polite and charming demeanor is reminiscent of a Matthew McConaughey performance. Still, his gruesome and untimely demise — a pitchfork to the eyes — is a delightfully disgusting end to a relatively likable character. After agreeing to search for a missing RJ, Wayne finds his way to the barn. After noticing something move outside, Wayne peers through a series of portholes before being stabbed and having both eyeballs ripped from his head by Pearl (who comically pokes his corpse before daintily covering it with hay, like sweeping dirt under a rug).

Bobby-Lynne: Killer Croc

Image via A24

Brittany Snow’s Bobby-Lynne is a no-nonsense Southern belle whose sweet baby-voiced demeanor hides a sharp edge that unfortunately leads to her gruesome crocodile-related death. Locked in a murderous trance, Pearl enters the detached guesthouse and climbs into Maxine’s bed, completely naked. Maxine wakes up and screams for help in a fit of terror as Bobby-Lynne witnesses Pearl fleeing the scene. Worried about the older woman’s physical and mental safety, Bobby-Lynne follows Pearl outside to the lake and attempts to lead her back inside and away from the water as an act of kindness. Pearl vehemently denies her assistance and calls Bobby-Lynne a "whore" before pushing her into the lake to be eaten by an alligator head first. Bobby-Lynne’s garbled screams are drowned out by the unnerving sound of loud crunching crocodilian teeth on the bone before the softcore starlet submits to a muddy, watery grave.

Pearl: Head Smashed

Image via A24

After murdering almost the entirety of the film’s cast, Pearl naturally gets what she deserves–her skull ran over by a car in reverse. Maxine snags the keys to Howard’s truck and tries to flee the property but is stopped by a grief-stricken Pearl. Maxine attempts to shoot Pearl with the gun stashed in Wayne’s glove compartment, but it’s empty. Pearl tries to shoot Maxine with the shotgun, but the blast's force launches her right out of the front door and off the porch, breaking her hip. Pearl, writhing in pain, begs Maxine to save her. Still, the Final Girl refuses, prompting Pearl to angrily admonish Maxine for her life of sin, who then backs over her head until it bursts like a Gallagher watermelon before driving off in the distance. For the youth will always win.

RJ Nichols: Decapitated

Image via A24

RJ is the pretentious cameraman who dreams of filming the first art-house porn, but after his girlfriend Lorraine films a sex scene, he spins out of control and, in a fit of rage, attempts to strand the film’s skeleton crew on the farm by stealing Wayne’s van. But before RJ can make it off the property, he discovers a nightgown-clad Pearl standing outside in the dark alone. Assuming she’s lost and confused, RJ attempts to help the feeble woman, who then gropes and tries to kiss him. Disgusted by her sexual advance, RJ refuses her, prompting a rejected Pearl to stab him in the throat. Repeatedly. Until his head practically rolls away like tumbleweed. By and large, the most graphically violent scene in the entire film, ironically saved for the insecure prudish male archetype rather than the stereotypical sexually-active female character usually seen in the horror genres of the 70s and 80s. Director Ti West flips the script on classic splatter horror genre tropes, especially its ideas on female sexuality — often seen as something to be condemned or punishable by death — is eradicated in favor of a modern, sex-positive, feminist reimagining of the dated conservative traditionalism at the core of classic horror movies.

Brittany Snow on the Importance of Working with an Intimacy Coordinator and Stellar Scene Partner on 'X'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author