The Big Picture Dive deeper into the chilling X trilogy with novelizations by Tim Waggoner, offering rich new details and character insights.

Waggoner worked closely with director Ti West to ensure accuracy and creative freedom in crafting the slasher novels.

From retro book covers to grisly storylines, fans can expect a thrilling journey through the characters' dark motivations.

Director Ti West’s slasher hit X trilogy is getting a novelization, A24 has announced. Each installment in the trilogy including X, the prequel story Pearl and MaXXXine, will get an individual book based on West’s movies, from author Tim Waggoner, who is well known for his works in the horror and fantasy genre. The novelization proves another way for fans to delve deeper into their favorite characters and their motivations. The first book in the series, X comes out on September 24 followed by Pearl in November, this year, while MaXXXine is set for release in early 2025. With retro book covers Waggoner’s adaptations pay homage to the beloved movie tie-in paperbacks of the 80s.

What to Expect from the 'X’ Trilogy Novels

Image via A24

Working with West’s vision, Waggoner has crafted a slasher as rich and nuanced as the movies. The books are again told from Maxine’s point of view as the author brings grisly new details drawn from the original screenplay. “What made writing the novelization of X different was that Ti West was very hands-on throughout the entire process,” Waggoner said in a statement. He further says that the director “read various drafts of the novel and offered great suggestions for improvement, ensuring that my novelization portrayed his characters accurately and aligned with his overall vision for the film, while at the same time allowing me the creative freedom to make X my story.”

The X trilogy begins in 1979 when a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas. Things take a turn when their hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. The next installment, set in 1918 Texas, Pearl acts as a prequel or origin story for its titular character as we see her aspiration to become a movie star leads to her commit gruesome violence. While Maxxine takes us to the 1980s as Maxine sets out for fame and success in Hollywood but things take a turn when she is targeted by a mysterious killer.

Mia Goth perfectly plays both Pearl and Maxine in the franchise which has garnered much acclaim for its thrilling storylines, performances, and West’s vision. The latest installment MaXXXine grossed $19.9 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of the series, and has a 78 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

X comes out on September 24 followed by Pearl on November 19, while fans will have to wait for MaXXXine which is set for release in early 2025.