Lights, camera, murder! The X trilogy, from writer/director Ti West, has finally reached its conclusion with the latest installment MaXXXine now in theaters. Set in 1985 Hollywood, adult film actress Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) finally gets her big break as a horror movie star, while the famed serial killer Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. The Night Stalker, is at large. Like its predecessor X and its prequel Pearl—both released in 2022—MaXXXine also has no shortage of brutal yet entertaining kills.

The trilogy of connected yet distinct films have become fan favorites in the horror community and earned Goth major star status. X was an homage to ‘70s slashers, Pearl was a throwback to the Technicolor hits of classic Hollywood, and MaXXXine served as an ‘80s-style thriller. But who in these casts was killed off best? Who had the most gruesome but memorable murder, and whose death best served the story?

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD for X, Pearl, and MaXXXine

10 RJ Nichols (Owen Campbell)

'X' (2022)

The killings in X don’t begin until the last third of the film, with RJ (Owen Campbell) being the first on-screen victim. Due to his jealousy and frustration at his girlfriend Lorraine participating in the porno they’re filming, he decides to take off in their van in the middle of the night. Then, the elderly Pearl (also played by Goth) suddenly appears helpless in the headlights, but she isn’t.

Despite RJ’s intention to help Pearl, she instead stabs him in the neck, commencing the farm killing spree. And as Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” plays from the van, Pearl continues to stab RJ repeatedly in the throat, even changing the film's color palette for a moment. For Pearl, this murder feels like she has not done this in years and even celebrates with a little dance, like she used to do (unforgettably to the recurring "Oui Oui Marie.")

9 Wayne Gilroy (Martin Henderson)

'X' (2022)

Producer Wayne (Martin Henderson) is determined to capitalize on the home video boom of adult films and will do whatever it takes to make their project happen. But after allowing the use of Lorraine in a scene that results in RJ’s aforementioned leaving, Wayne realizes he has to go and find him. This would ultimately lead to his demise.

There’s already suspense building up about Wayne’s murder now that we’ve seen what happened to RJ. It already wasn’t bright for Wayne to embark on his search while barefoot; he looks in the nearby empty barn and steps on a nail. But when Wayne thinks he sees something outside, he takes a closer look through the holes in the barn door and gets stabbed in the eyes by Pearl’s rake, which is a frequently-used weapon for her. It’s an effective and gruesome kill that raises the stakes higher.

8 Ruth (Tandi Wright)

'Pearl' (2022)

The death of Pearl’s domineering mother Ruth (Tandi Wright) holds the distinction of being the first kill of the series, chronologically. She was down to her last nerve with Pearl after learning she wanted to audition for a dance troupe. An intense argument between the two leads to Pearl accidentally shoving Ruth into their fireplace. Instead of putting out the fire, Pearl douses Ruth with boiling water and drags her into the basement to let her succumb to her wounds.

Not only is this an intensely dramatic scene and incredibly performed by Wright and Goth, it becomes a major turning point for Pearl’s story; although her first kill was unintentional, she knows she’s had enough of Ruth—and her ailing father—and plans to go to the audition anyway. She’s finally ready to chase her dreams of becoming a star.

7 Lorraine (Jenna Ortega)

'X' (2022)

Jenna Ortega has earned a stellar reputation as a scream queen. In any other horror film, her X character Lorraine probably would have been the final girl; she’s an ingenue-looking archetype who's been given the nickname “Church Mouse” by the crew due to her quiet and timid nature. That all changes when she decides she wants to be in their adult film. So instead of being the sole survivor of the Texas Porno Massacre, Lorraine gets abruptly shot in the head by Pearl’s long-suffering husband, Howard (Stephen Ure).

It’s become clear that the horror movie rules of surviving are not what they used to be, as anyone in any film can now die. What makes Lorraine’s death even more memorable is the fact that she almost got out of that basement alive; there was the buildup for her escape. So, while not as graphic or as gruesome as the other deaths in the X trilogy, the payoff was still quick and surprising.

6 Projectionist (David Corenswet)

'Pearl' (2022)

Before becoming the new Man of Steel, David Corenswet played a friendly (but unnamed) movie theater projectionist in Pearl. Despite her husband serving in World War I, Pearl took an interest in the Projectionist while frequenting her local movie theater. This leads to a sexual relationship between the two and—you guessed it—another death.

What makes the Projectionist’s death so brutal is that Pearl was supposed to find comfort in him after killing her own mother; they planned to take off together after Pearl’s audition. But after he visits her home, the Projectionist becomes suspicious of what happened the night before and realizes he needs to leave. This breaks Pearl’s heart and throws her in a fit of rage. She stabs him with her pitchfork in his car and dumps it into the nearby pond—with his corpse inside for Theda the alligator to feast on.

5 John Labat (Kevin Bacon)

'MaXXXine' (2024)

While there are many deaths in MaXXXine, Kevin Bacon brings us one that is easily among the greatest in the trilogy. In a terrific performance, Bacon plays John Labat, a sleazy private investigator who’s hired to bring Maxine to a mysterious client who knows about her “past crimes” as seen in X. After giving Labat a bloody nose and being chased by him across the Universal Studios back-lot, Maxine realizes he or her past cannot get in the way of her stardom.

Maxine recruits the help of her agent Teddy Knight (Giancarlo Esposito) and friend Shepard Turei (Uli Latukefu). They manage to subdue Labat, handcuff him to the steering wheel of his car, and have it crushed by a trash compactor at a junkyard. Labat pleads for forgiveness and even prays—despite his claiming his atheism earlier in the film—but Maxine and her crew do not budge as he gets flattened in the car by the compactor.

4 Bobby-Lynne Parker (Brittany Snow)

'X' (2022)

The death of Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow) is one of the few that’s actually foreshadowed in the series. She’s introduced in X walking out of a strip club with a big mural of an alligator tugging on a blonde woman’s underwear, akin to the famous Coppertone ad. Later on in the film, she—another blonde woman—ends up getting killed by an alligator, in one of the film’s most memorable deaths.

There is a lot of buildup with this alligator in X. First, there’s the suspenseful scene of Maxine skinny-dipping in the pond and unknowingly avoiding the alligator swimming towards her. Later on during Pearl’s killing spree, Bobby-Lynne tries to help Pearl (while not knowing about her crimes) on the dock, but ends up getting pushed into the water and feasted on by the gator. All because Pearl didn’t like blondes.

3 Pearl (Mia Goth)

'X' (2022)

The characters of Pearl and Maxine are similar but different in many ways. Both are played brilliantly by Mia Goth and had big dreams of stardom in their lives. But Maxine continued to pursue her dreams despite certain obstacles, whereas Pearl allowed one bad audition to consume her and leave her bitter on that farm for the rest of her life.

So, after a night-long killing spree, Pearl finally gets her comeuppance when she’s defeated by her spiritual successor Maxine. Before Pearl can finish her off with her husband’s shotgun, it recoils and sends her flying back onto her porch, breaking her hip. To finish the deed, Maxine gets into the nearby truck and backs up over Pearl’s head, finally putting a lid on her murderous legacy.

2 Mitsy (Emma Jenkins-Purro)

'Pearl' (2022)

Poor Mitsy. Played by Emma Jenkins-Purro, the sister-in-law of Pearl was nothing but friendly to her. She was the one who confided to Pearl about the dance audition and supported her throughout. Mitsy also consoles her when she gets rejected and even sits through Pearl’s now-famous monologue detailing her true feelings and confessions. But the final straw for Pearl is when she learns that Mitsy got the part instead of her.

The final death in Pearl is easily the saddest of them all. Although Mitsy was right to leave the farmhouse upon discovering Pearl’s true nature, she did not deserve her fate. But Pearl chose to take out her frustrations on her by chasing her down her driveway with an ax, chopping her into pieces, and feeding them to Theda the alligator. The death was brutal, but definitely one that will not be forgotten.

1 Ernest Miller (Simon Prast)

'MaXXXine' (2024)