Before the Disney/Fox merger, the X-Men film franchise struggled to stay afloat, thanks to a series of hit-or-miss releases that shook the fans' confidence in the Mutants. Then, when the deal was done and the Mutants officially became a property of Marvel Studios and the MCU, the X-Men film franchise suddenly seemed even less relevant in the bigger picture. The final nail in the X-Men coffin comes from the filmmaker who birthed the franchise, Bryan Singer, who became the center of multiple sexual harassment allegations. Some might think that is enough reason to bury the X-Men franchise. Still, there’s a lot to be praised in Fox’s Mutants franchise. In the case of X2: X-Men United, the movie should be applauded for being queer as hell long before diversity became part of Hollywood’s concerns. And with anti-LGBTQ laws becoming more popular, it’s worth remembering what the Mutants really stand for.

Marvel’s Mutants Were Always About Fighting Prejudice

Image via 20th Century Studios

While some people like to complain about diversity in current superhero productions, the X-Men have been fighting prejudice and standing for minorities since they first showed up on comic book pages. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, two absolute legends in the comic book history, the Mutants first appeared in 1963’s The X-Men #1. Contrary to other superheroes, who obtain their powers from accidents, magical objects, or hard training, the Mutants are tragic characters who naturally develop superpowers and often need time to learn how to control their skills. While this is a genius idea to feature all sorts of colorful superpowers and exciting battles, the Mutants were also introduced in Marvel Comics to discuss how minorities are often attacked by the government and the public in general.

Every X-Men story is about a minority who tries to show the world they are not dangerous and want to live a fulfilling life like everyone else. And while this is the perfect metaphor for any marginalized group, the message just fits like a glove for the queer movement. More often than not, the X-Gene is activated in late childhood or puberty. And when people find out they are Mutants, the first thing many of them think is that they are “not like everyone else.” In fact, many Mutants try to hide their powers to avoid persecution. Finally, when their Mutation changes their body too much, they are treated with anger and suspicion, shut down completely, and even forced to live underground. How can someone still think the X-Men are not queer by principle?

The X-Men stories are about acceptance and learning to live with differences. And while the comic books underline how the rage burning in the hearts of the Brotherhood of Mutants is well-justified, the heroes are still the X-Men, who do everything they can to show the world there’s a place for everybody, doesn’t matter how you look or what you can do. It’s no wonder that the X-Men are so popular among queer people, as they fight for a world where everybody can have the right to be who they are without fearing violence or unfair laws created by those who despise diversity.

'X2: X-Men United' Wears Its Queerness on Its Sleeve

Image via 20th Century Fox

While most X-Men movies echo the queer values of the Mutants, X2: X-Men United wears its queerness on its sleeve. The first movie of the original trilogy already does a great job of showing how regular humans fear and despise Mutants. However, the movie’s main villain is still Magneto (Ian McKellen) and the Brotherhood of Mutants, whose extreme actions must be stopped by the heroes. While Magneto is still a villain in X2, for most of the sequel’s runtime, he works with the heroes against William Stryker (Brian Cox).

Stryker is more terrifying than Magneto can ever be because his hatred of diversity has some realistic consequences. For instance, Stryker is constantly lobbying for bills that restrict, control, or even eliminate Mutants everywhere. Sounds a lot like certain politicians, right? Life really imitates art when we consider a Florida Republican even compared trans people to X-Men. However, instead of getting the point of the Mutants and realizing they would advocate for trans rights, this politician actually thought citing the X-Men was the proper way to tell trans people are “demons and imps.” Talk about someone who missed the point by a mile!

With a villain like Stryker to torment the Mutants, X2 takes a bold stance in favor of equality that mimics the long historical fight for queer rights. Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), that shape-shifting wonder, explains to Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) she refuses to pretend to be like regular humans because she shouldn’t be forced to hide who she is. That is not unlike people asking people to be gay in secret without “showing” they are queer. And in many other dialogues, the X-Men teach the new generation of students who live in Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters that they should never apologize for being unique and special.

Heck, X2 even has a whole scene about Bobby (Shawn Ashmore) coming out to his family as a Mutant., a moment that plays precisely like queer people assuming their identity in front of a conservative family. First, we have a loving mother wondering what she did wrong, as if being Mutant — or queer — was terrible for some reason. Then, she even asks if Bobby has ever tried not to be a Mutant, which sounds a preposterous question but is nevertheless something queer people hear with astonishing frequency. And then there’s Bobby’s bother, who calls the police and pretends Iceman is a criminal just to get rid of him.

The whole backstory of Stryker himself also reflects the struggle of queer people everywhere. Stryker becomes a zealot who wants to wipe out every Mutant after finding out his son, Jason (Michael Reid MacKay), carries the X-Gene. Jason was a student in Charles Xavier’s (Patrick Stewart) school, but Stryker took him out of the institution once the Mutant telepath refused to “cure” his son. For Stryker, Jason’s powers should be suppressed, not controlled. Unfortunately, Jason’s ability to create illusions got out of hand, eventually leading his mother to commit suicide. Instead of wondering why Jason was so hostile towards a family that hated him, Stryker convinced himself that being a Mutant was the problem.

When it comes to queer people, many families act similarly to Stryker, looking for cures that don’t exist since being queer is not a disease. And when families' lack of empathy and support leads to resentment and discord, they blame the queerness once again instead of taking a hard look in the mirror. It should be easier to deal with queer people than Mutants since there’s no potentially destructive superpower in the real world. Instead, people still opt to exclude and attack queer people.

X2 aged like fine wine, as it still stands as a shining example of how good superhero cinema can be. However, it also remains relevant because it uses Mutants as a metaphor for queer questions. It’s somewhat unfortunate that X2 continues to echo the same issues we perceive in everyday life two decades later, as people still didn’t quite get the Mutants message and still chose prejudice over acceptance.