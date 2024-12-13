Vin Diesel is known by most these days for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious movies, but when the racing/action franchise was still finding its legs in the early days, Diesel made a name for himself in another string of action movies. Diesel stars as Xander Cage in xXx and its two sequels, State of the Union and Return of Xander Cage. After the third movie grossed $346 million at the worldwide box office, there’s been word of a fourth installment, but things have been quiet on that front for a while. However, during a recent interview with ScreenRant, xXx: Return of Xander Cage star Ruby Rose, who plays Adele Wolff in the film, just dropped a devastating update on Xander Cage 4:

"I haven't heard anything. I haven't heard anything since 1974 (laughs). No, I don't know. I would hope so because I would love to work with that cast and crew again. [They're] incredible people. I think Vin's busy doing lots of Fast and The Furious and I don't know, but that would be, that was another really fun mission movie, I guess might've been my only other real mission movie, but very different tonally than Dirty Angels. Dirty Angels is a much more serious film."

It sounds like one of two things is happening; either Xander Cage 4 is moving forward without Ruby Rose, or there have been no movement or development updates on the film. Considering Rose’s character was one of the most beloved parts of the movie, it’s likely that if there was going to be another installment in the hit franchise, she would be one of the ones to know about it. Vin Diesel is also occupied with his work on Fast X: Part Two, which is expected to be the final entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, and he will be until the film hits theaters. Fast 11 doesn’t even have a release date yet and has yet to begin filming, so if Xander Cage 4 has to wait for Diesel to close the book on Dom Toretto's story, fans may be waiting for quite some time.

What Else Has Vin Diesel Been In?

Other than his roles as Dom Toretto and Xander Cage, Vin Diesel is also known for playing Groot in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies from James Gunn, helping the Flora colossus become one of the most beloved MCU characters despite only ever uttering three words. He also recently starred as the titular character in Bloodshot, the superhero/sci-fi movie that grossed $39 million on a $45 million budget. Diesel is also famous for his role in The Chronicles of Riddick, which stars Landman veteran Colm Feore.

There is no official word on Xander Cage 4, according to Ruby Rose. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch xXx: The Return of Xander Cage on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+