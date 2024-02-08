The Big Picture The Xavatar Show is the first CGI-animated program directly broadcast from the metaverse.

Colin O'Donoghue will host the new talk show with Rose Ganguzza and Jason P. Rothberg.

Xavatar is an immersive media company that integrates technology and entertainment, delivering media across various platforms.

Ovation, the arts network, has unveiled its latest innovation, a groundbreaking Web3-enabled television talk show entitled The Xavatar Show. This marks the first instance of a CGI-animated program being directly broadcast from the metaverse. Slated for its premiere in Q2 2024 on Ovation and UPtv, this avant-garde talk show is set to host a lineup of prominent figures from the music and film industries, offering viewers an in-depth look into their personal lives, careers, and achievements.

Initially shown off for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, The Xavatar Show, in partnership with the David Lynch Foundation and Be Earth Foundation, and powered by Z by HP, gave a showcase of Xavatar’s real-time animation technology via a live production entitled “The Art of Movie Music,” which featured prominent musicians and filmmakers including David Lynch, Donovan, Elvis Costello and more.

The talk show delves into the significance and creativity of music within film, television, and Broadway, engaging in insightful discussions with internationally acclaimed filmmakers, actors, and songwriters who are contributing to meaningful cultural impact across the country. Hosting The Xavatar Show are film and television star Colin O’Donoghue (known for his role in ABC's Once Upon a Time), indie film producer Rose Ganguzza (notable for works such as Fatima and Kill Your Darlings), and the show's creator, alongside former music executive Jason P. Rothberg.

Every episode will feature the main characters navigating through various challenges with assistance from their drone robot, Twiggy. Additionally, there's a special segment hosted by rapper and actor Redman titled “The 2min Movie Review,” in which a new celebrity in each episode offers their perspective on a recently released movie and its soundtrack. “I’m thrilled to be involved in this ground-breaking series,” said O’Donoghue, who is also an executive producer on the project. “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to discuss two of my favourite topics, movies and music, with fellow actors, musicians and filmmakers. I believe The Xavatar Show could be a gateway to a whole new world of immersive entertainment.”

"The relationship between film and music has been around since the birth of moving pictures and creating a platform that delves into the rich history and symbiotic relationship between mediums has been fascinating,” said co-host and producer, Rose Ganguzza. “The Xavatar Show presents unique stories from top-level creatives, artists and legends that wonderfully showcase the interplay between these two creative mediums."

What Exactly Is Xavatar?

Xavatar is recognized as an immersive, experiential media company that seamlessly integrates technology and entertainment, paving the path for connectivity in today's new media era. Its operations are founded on three main pillars: downloadable, AI-driven animated avatars (Xavatars), which are designed for use on digital video telecom platforms and within the Xavatar "ecosystem"; cross-platform and real-time animation media production services (Xavatized); an immersive media environment where its products come to life (the Xataverse).

By leveraging all of these elements, Xavatar excels in delivering media across various platforms, including television, film, documentaries, music videos, live events, corporate communications, and Web3. Its products are accessible on a range of devices, including mobiles, tablets, desktops, as well as augmented and virtual reality technologies, streaming platforms, and more. More information about Xavatar and its innovative approach to media can be found at Xavatar.co.