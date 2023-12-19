The Big Picture Big Brother: Reindeer Games has fair challenges that test knowledge of Christmas songs, nullifying the advantage typically favoring men.

Danielle, Britney, Taylor, and Nicole aimed to remove the men they weren't aligned with from the game.

Xavier believed that the women were working together, which was confirmed when Taylor put Nicole in Santa's Showdown against Josh.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games started with four women and five men. The original show is known for having competitions that favor men, so they're usually seen as threats. However, the Christmas special has fairer challenges, testing people's knowledge of Christmas songs and more. Houseguests aren't living together in Santa's Lodge, so they waste no time making alliances or deals with each other.

Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, Taylor Hale, and Nicole Franzel decided they wanted the men they weren't working with removed from the game. Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez admitted he didn't think the women were working together. Xavier Prather recently explained why he knew the ladies were in an alliance.

Xavier Warned Josh About Women Teaming Up

Josh, Xavier, and Taylor talked after Episode 4 in an Instagram Live. "Did you know while we were in the house that Taylor was aligned with everyone? Because I'm dumbfounded," Josh asked Xavier. He said his jaw dropped while watching. Xavier joked that Josh and Frankie Grande irritated him.

"In no world you thought the girls had anything going on in any capacity?" Xavier asked Josh in disbelief. "You didn't get that inkling at all?" Taylor laughed during this exchange. Josh said he would never play another Big Brother season without Xavier because of his good read. "Cause X, the whole time was like, 'Bruh, stop being stupid.' I was like, 'There's no way like Frankie's with the guys, bro. You don't get it. Like he's telling me the girls are coming after him.'"

To be fair, Frankie's closest ally was Cody Calafiore. However, he was eliminated from the game. Xavier said Frankie knew wasn't telling the truth after Frankie put him in Santa's Showdown twice. Josh said every time Frankie saw the women talking to each other he would tell Josh to throw him off the scent of Frankie being aligned with them.

"The girls, we never as a foursome locked in and said, 'We're in this together. We're going to the end,'" Taylor explained to them. "It was just like a wink and a nod understanding." Xavier had another reason for thinking the women were working together. "If you didn't peep from day one, that they were like, 'Let's stick together.' Like bro that's kind of like human nature," Xavier told Josh. Josh said he respects it, but a women's alliance never happened in Big Brother. Taylor claimed Frankie said his biggest regret from being on Big Brother 16 is that he worked with the bros. This time he wanted to work with the women. But she changed her mind about that plan once she saw how many challenges he won.

Taylor revealed her cards in episode 4 by putting Nicole in Santa's Showdown against Josh. Nicole won and she'll probably want revenge. Frankie, Britney, and Xavier are also left in the game. The ladies could try to go back to working together to get Frankie or Xavier to better their chances in the Reindeer Games. But it'll be a tough battle.

The finale of Big Brother Reindeer Games will air on Thursday, December 21, 2023, on CBS. Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

