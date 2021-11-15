A game-changing gaming console is celebrating a huge birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than brand new accessories designed just for the occasion? Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console is celebrating its 20th birthday on November 15th, and the software giant is releasing a string of translucent accessories just in time for the anniversary.

The centerpiece of the slate of accessories released by Microsoft is the Xbox Series X/S controller, with a translucent design that has some history behind it. When the Xbox was released in the gaming market in 2001, the system shipped translucent controllers in the original debug kit, which resembled the Atomic Purple controller released by the Nintendo N64 system. While the original was a wired controller, this version of the X/S controller will be wireless to match the advancement of the Xbox gaming system.

The controller is accented with the Xbox's signature green and has mobile and Bluetooth pairing compatibility. The controller is available for pre-order starting at $69.99 through the company’s Microsoft Store and in retail locations.

Along with the X/S controller, Microsoft is also rolling out the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Headset that will retail for the same price as the X/S controller. While the headset won’t be fully translucent, it still has the accented green of the Xbox color scheme, including a green microphone.

Both the headset and the X/S controller rollout are components of the celebration of Xbox’s 20th birthday. The gaming console, Microsoft’s first foray into the home gaming system market, was released on November 15, 2001. While it had competition at the time from both the Nintendo 64 and Sony’s Playstation 2, the Xbox system has become one of the more influential gaming systems in history, with the console reinventing itself over the years to match and pioneer the evolution of gaming. Check out Microsoft's announcement of the new peripherals below.

