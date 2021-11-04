Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style, literally. The gaming company has paired with Adidas to bring forth Xbox 360 Forum Mid Shoes, much to the delight of Xbox and sneaker fans alike.

The shoes feature the famous Xbox logo and will contain a lace closure with a hook-and-loop ankle strap. Adidas’ choice of colors for the shoe gives it that hi-tech modern and bright green look from Xbox without sacrificing an overall sophisticated design. There are also small details added to the shoes that mimic those of previous Xbox gaming consoles.

Other colored laces will also be available for those who wish to add more color to the mostly white base, which all seem to compliment Xbox’s trademark green, which covers the complete bottom.

Image via Adidas

The shoes will come with a hefty price tag of $160, if you’re looking to buy a pair. It’s also worth mentioning that Adidas has these only available for purchase in the United States and Canada.

Xbox sneakers with a completely different design were announced in October on Xbox Live in a blog post written by Senior Sales and Marketing Manager, James Monosmith; however, those shoes were not available for purchase by fans. Continuing in the post, Monosmith hinted that this collaboration is “just the beginning of [Xbox’s] partnership with Adidas.” He went on to say that other sneakers will be released that are “inspired by past and present Xbox console generations.”

The partnership has once again been delivered with a sleek design and will finally be available to lots of eager Xbox and Adidas fans. Since PlayStation’s collaboration with Nike, and now this, I wonder if Nintendo is up for a shoe collaboration with Sketchers in the future? Just a thought.

