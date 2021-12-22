Microsoft and Adidas’ partnership has produced a lot of cool-looking shoes for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and they have recently revealed the final project of their collaboration: new Forum Techboost shoes.

Once again, the shoes sport the aesthetic of Xbox, particularly Xbox Series X with this reveal. This pair of shoes include lace closure, textile upper/lining, and rubber outsole. There are green laces available to replace the black ones for those who prefer more of a pop of color. Speaking of colors, the bottom of the shoe is clear with a luminescent Xbox green heel.

The Adidas logo can be found on the tongue of the shoe, with the 3D Xbox logo printed on the side. The inside is layered with a black net over green base coloring. The blend of colors and overall look of the shoes come from Xbox’s 20th-anniversary controller, as well as the console.

Image via Microsoft

RELATED: Adidas Unveils Xbox 360-Inspired Sneakers

The Forum Techboost shoes are currently available on Adidas’ official website and other worldwide stores for $140, which is a lot cheaper than past Xbox shoe installments in the anniversary series, and they're still easier to find than the Xbox Series X.

For the last production from the companies’ collaboration, these shoes are a nice sign-off from both. Past products from the Microsoft and Adidas collaboration have proven to be highly successful additions, starting with a limited-edition green pair of shoes, then Xbox 360 sneakers were released in early November. Microsoft has been making waves in the gaming world, sure, but their collaborations with other companies have proven solid. This also includes the Xbox-themed mini-fridges - which, yes, they do exist.

Adidas has also recently announced more themed shoes heading toward another highly popular fanbase. Expect to see a Guardians of the Galaxy sneakers collection release sometime in 2022.

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Game Getting Adidas Sneakers Collection Finally, wear Groot or Rocket Raccoon on your feet!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email