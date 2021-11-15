Microsoft has announced that 76 games are arriving today in the Xbox backward compatibility library. Announced during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Event, over 70 games will make up what is being called the final update to the backward compatibility program in celebration of two decades of the console. This list includes some notable fan-favorite games being added such as the Max Payne trilogy, NIER, the F.E.A.R series, and TimeSplitters 2, among many others. The games added today will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X/S consoles with the titles from the original Xbox also receiving a resolution increase.
It was announced two years ago at E3 2019 that Xbox did not plan on adding any new games to the backward compatibility program, with this new surprise update being officially marked as the final update.
“This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community,” explains Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox. “[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox.”
Xbox will also be adding FPS Boost to 11 of the titles added today, like the previously mentioned NIER as well as the original F.E.A.R and F.E.A.R 3 . This boost will double the original frame rate of these games, bringing them up to 60fps. FPS Boost is also arriving on 26 already existing backward compatible games along with the new update, including the entire Gears of War franchise, Alan Wake, and Fallout: New Vegas.
Below is the full list of games coming to Xbox through backward compatibility:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Perfect for playing 'Gears of War' or 'Kinect Adventures!'