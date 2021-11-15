Microsoft has announced that 76 games are arriving today in the Xbox backward compatibility library. Announced during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Event, over 70 games will make up what is being called the final update to the backward compatibility program in celebration of two decades of the console. This list includes some notable fan-favorite games being added such as the Max Payne trilogy, NIER, the F.E.A.R series, and TimeSplitters 2, among many others. The games added today will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X/S consoles with the titles from the original Xbox also receiving a resolution increase.

It was announced two years ago at E3 2019 that Xbox did not plan on adding any new games to the backward compatibility program, with this new surprise update being officially marked as the final update.

“This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community,” explains Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox. “[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox.”

Xbox will also be adding FPS Boost to 11 of the titles added today, like the previously mentioned NIER as well as the original F.E.A.R and F.E.A.R 3 . This boost will double the original frame rate of these games, bringing them up to 60fps. FPS Boost is also arriving on 26 already existing backward compatible games along with the new update, including the entire Gears of War franchise, Alan Wake, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Below is the full list of games coming to Xbox through backward compatibility:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

