Per a new announcement, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members can now play some of their favorite classic Xbox games on their Android mobile devices. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is the latest advancement in Xbox’s backward compatibility program, which allows gamers to play older titles released on previous Xbox consoles on the newest editions of Xbox consoles. With the Xbox Game Pass app, members can enjoy all of those benefits at their fingertips.

Taking backward compatibility to the cloud means that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members are now able to fire up The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on their phone and continue a saved game that they may have abandoned in 2008. This is all possible due to Xbox’s gaming cloud network, freeing gamers to take their favorite nostalgic Xbox games around the world and convert their mobile device into a retro gaming system.

This announcement is an exciting development for not only the future potential of backward compatibility but also the future of mobile gaming. As mobile devices grow increasingly powerful, they will allow gamers to engage with more complex and immersive games on the go. With mobile and VR gaming advancing at such strong rates — as well as the popularity of new-age systems such as the Nintendo Switch — the future for less traditional forms of gaming rivaling consoles and PCs looks imminent. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) seems to be a strong step towards that future.

Because the program is still in Beta mode, there are only 16 titles available as of the announcement. However, there are reportedly more on the way, and the list of games at launch contains some of gaming’s most essential and beloved installments.

Check out the full list below:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

(touch controls enabled) Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

(touch controls enabled) Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (touch controls enabled)

If you are an existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Member, you can dive into some nostalgic gaming today through the Xbox Game Pass app. To become a member, sign up at xbox.com.

