Microsoft has made it official that their game streaming platform is now available directly through the Xbox App for Windows. Through Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can stream 100s of games on any device without having to worry about any hardware restrictions. The Xbox Cloud Gaming service was previously made available to all Windows and iOS devices through their Cloud gaming webpage.

The ability to stream directly through the Xbox App on Windows is available only to those who have registered for the Xbox Insiders program. The streaming service will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means you will also have to be a subscriber to Game Pass Ultimate and an Xbox Insider member to have access. The feature is currently in the beta phase, hence why it is available only to select users.

​​​​​If you have the Xbox App already installed on your Windows and are a member of the Xbox Insider Program, you can just hop in now and enjoy the entire Xbox Game Pass library. All you have to do is open the app, connect your controller and click on the "Cloud Games" option. Make sure your app is updated if you don't find the option.

Along with Xbox Cloud Gaming being more accessible, Microsoft is also adding some features to make it easier for players to navigate. You can now check your network and controller status. Microsoft is also adding social features, so you can always stay connected with your squad.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently only available in 22 countries. You can see if the service is available in your country by visiting the Xbox Service Availability page. Even if you're not an Xbox Insider, you can enjoy the cloud gaming service through their website. Hopefully, Microsoft will soon make Xbox Cloud Gaming accessible to everyone via the Xbox App and so everyone can have an even smoother cloud gaming experience.

