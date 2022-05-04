Today is May the Fourth, meaning it's time to celebrate the Star Wars franchise! Xbox joined in the festivities by announcing that they are teaming up with both Lucasfilm and LEGO for a collaboration that is kicking off today, which will see fans get the chance to win one of twelve custom LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox Series S Consoles.

The sweepstakes will start today, May 4, and run all the way to May 25, a day before the yearly Star Wars Celebration starts in Anaheim, California. Each Series X comes with one of the LEGO versions of some of the most popular characters from all across the films such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, Finn, and the true hero of the story: R2-D2. These 12 consoles each represent one of the 12 theatrically released movies, including the nine episodes, the animated Star Wars The Clone Wars film, and both spin-off films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In order to participate in the sweepstakes, you can enter by following the Xbox Twitter account and retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet with #LegoStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th. This will enter you into the raffle that will see 12 lucky fans getting these one-of-a-kind LEGO Star Wars-themed Xbox Series X consoles.

The series of LEGO Star Wars games were all developed by Traveller's Tales and are a part of a licensing deal between the toy brand and sci-fi franchise that began all the way back in 1999. The first video game in the long-running series was released in 2005. LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game was an action-adventure game that allowed players to relive the Prequel trilogy as LEGOs, with these versions of the stories being portrayed with a more comedic tone that fans thoroughly enjoyed. 2006 saw the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Original Trilogy before being followed up the next year by LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, a complete collection of what was at the time every Star Wars episode in LEGO form. The series has seen the release of a total of six games, with the most recent title being LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which was released on April 5, and consists of all nine episodes of Star Wars.

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox Series S Consoles sweepstakes starts today and will run until May 25.

