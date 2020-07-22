Get Your Hands on 70+ Xbox Demos Right Now, Courtesy of Summer Game Fest

Have some free time on your hands and an Xbox? Good, because the ongoing Summer Game Fest is currently running its Demo Event, featuring more than 70 unreleased Xbox games for you to try out! But you only have until Monday, July 27th to do your trial runs of some newly announced and highly anticipated titles.

Some of the following games are available to play while others in the list will continue to be made available as the week’s event rolls on. Also, as the Xbox team reminds us, “most of these demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game release, including the availability in each country as developers continue to update and refine their title ahead of launch.” Basically, you’re getting an advanced look at some sure-to-be incredible content that’s only going to get better the closer we get to launch.

First up, here are 15 of the newly announced titles (and their studios) coming to Xbox:

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

(Punk Notion) Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

(Mauricio Felippe) Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

(Epic Llama) Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

(Dawdling Dog, ltd.) Fractal Space (Haze Games)

(Haze Games) Galacide (Puny Human)

(Puny Human) Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

(PixelHive) Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

(7A Games) Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

(Chickopie Games) Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

(TopView Studio) Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

(Studio Nisse LLC) Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

(Wayward Distractions) The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

(tinyDino) The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

(Daedalic Entertainment) The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

And here’s the full list of games and their developers participating in the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo: