Get Your Hands on 70+ Xbox Demos Right Now, Courtesy of Summer Game Fest
Have some free time on your hands and an Xbox? Good, because the ongoing Summer Game Fest is currently running its Demo Event, featuring more than 70 unreleased Xbox games for you to try out! But you only have until Monday, July 27th to do your trial runs of some newly announced and highly anticipated titles.
Some of the following games are available to play while others in the list will continue to be made available as the week’s event rolls on. Also, as the Xbox team reminds us, “most of these demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game release, including the availability in each country as developers continue to update and refine their title ahead of launch.” Basically, you’re getting an advanced look at some sure-to-be incredible content that’s only going to get better the closer we get to launch.
First up, here are 15 of the newly announced titles (and their studios) coming to Xbox:
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
- Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
- Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)
- Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Galacide (Puny Human)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
- Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
- Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
- Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)
- Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
And here’s the full list of games and their developers participating in the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo:
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)
- Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)
- Aniquilation (R-Next)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
- Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
- Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)
- Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)
- Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)
- Chickens Madness (Vikong)
- Clea (InvertMouse)
- Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)
- Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)
- Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)
- Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)
- Deleveled (ToasterFuel)
-
Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)
- Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)
- Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)
- Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)
- Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)
- Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Galacide (Puny Human)
- Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)
- Hellpoint (Cradle Games)
- In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)
- Klang 2 (Tinimations)
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
- Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)
- KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)
- Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)
-
Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Momentus (Swerve Studios)
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)
- OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)
- PHOGS! (Bit Loom)
- Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
- Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)
- Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)
- Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)
- Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)
- Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
- ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)
- Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
- SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)
- Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)
- Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)
- Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)
- Swim Out (Lozange Lab)
- Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)
- Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)
-
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Last Cube (Improx Games)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)
- Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)
- Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)
- WarriOrb (Not Yet)
- Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
- YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)
