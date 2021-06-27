The special feature was paused last October in preparation of the Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Design Lab has returned after a nearly year-long hiatus. Allowing gamers to fully customize the look of their controllers, Xbox Design Lab will include the all-new Xbox Wireless Controller, which has improved ergonomics to include a wider range of hand sizes, better cross-device connectivity, a new quick-access share button, and improved responsiveness.

Xbox Design Lab is a surprisingly thorough customization feature. Though participants can only customize the look of their controllers and none of its function, they have the choice to choose from 18 different colors for the hybrid D-pad, textured triggers, quick-access share button, ABXY buttons, and more. While the feature may seem frivolous, if there’s anything gamers love, it’s customization and personalization. After almost a full year without Xbox Design Lab, players will be thrilled to have that option once again.

RELATED: Xbox Game Pass Is Now Integrated With Alexa, Allowing Game Downloads by Voice Command

Here’s what Xbox had to say about the announcement on its website.

“At Xbox, we believe that providing our fans with choice and opportunities to express themselves is a core part of our mission, empowering players to more closely connect with their gaming experience, express their personalities and individualism, and put their own unique stamp on their Xbox identity. Five years ago, we introduced Xbox Design Lab as a way for our community to design their very own official Xbox Wireless Controllers. Since then, we have seen hundreds of thousands of unique designs that allow users to express their creativity and bring their inspirations to life. Xbox Design Lab has been there to celebrate milestones, such as birthdays, sports team championships and even marriage proposals, with engraved controllers!"

The press release continues, explaining that the Design Lab was put on pause last October, in order to prepare for the launch of Xbox Series X|S and the new Xbox Wireless Controller. Now, Design Lab is finally back, allowing gamers to create their own customized controllers.

Designing a controller begins at $69.99 USD, with additional charges possible for special features such as engravings. Check out the Xbox Design Lab return announcement video below.

KEEP READING: Video Game Release Dates for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, and PC Gaming Titles

Share Share Tweet Email

'SNL' Behind The Scenes Video Shows How Season 46 Adapted to the Pandemic The video shows how production changed due to the pandemic.

Read Next

Luke Hyland (54 Articles Published) More From Luke Hyland