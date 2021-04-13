Amazon’s virtual assistant AI Alexa is now integrated with the Xbox Game Pass, in a new move from Microsoft to make its subscription system accessible to everyone, everywhere. The initial integration is still raw, with only a few resources, but allowing users to download games with voice commands is already another step towards making the Xbox Game Pass part of everyone’s daily life.

The direct download of games with Alexa can be done with any Amazon device connected to the AI, such as the Echo Buds or the Echo Auto. Players will be able to ask Alexa to look for specific games or try to find out what’s new or what’s leaving the Game Pass. There are even built-in features to search for what’s currently popular, and no previous connection between your Game Pass and your Alexa account is mandatory. After searching for games, and in case something catches your eyes (or ears), connecting to Game Pass can be done straight through the Alexa app.

Voice commands can be given from anywhere, and if your Xbox is connected to the internet, games will be directly downloaded into the console. Amazon’s press release indicates this feature might be added to other consoles and game companies, but Microsoft once again gets at least temporary exclusivity. That can only help the already enormous user base of the Game Pass to grow, especially if Alexa will ask for user input only after certain gaming searches, making it easier to sign up for the Microsoft gaming service in the heat of the moment.

The Xbox Game Pass has already more than 18 million clients, and with the current strategy of buying a lot of studios and exclusivity rights, Microsoft is constantly bolstering the service. The gaming subscription is currently available for Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Android devices. On Android, clients get to stream any game from the library with the xCloud service, allowing players to try the latest-generation games with a device as simple as a phone.

