Now four years out since it launched, Xbox Game Pass shows no signs of slowing down. With hundreds of games to choose from at any given moment, the service, much like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, works best when you get some solid recommendations. With that in mind, let's try and narrow down some of the best titles currently on the service this October. Included this time around are a couple of spooky games, a classic puzzle title, and a handful of story-heavy contemporary classics.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Before the sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice finally releases, it seems as good a time as ever to play through the original. Like some other titles on this list, Hellblade is a heavily story-driven game. Some of the other aspects of the game feel a bit underdeveloped or, even at times, tacked on, such as the combat. Though it’s serviceable, Hellblade doesn’t feel like it necessarily needs it in the long run. Where the game does succeed is on a number of other technical aspects. Keep in mind that it was made before Ninja Theory was purchased by Microsoft, so the game is entirely self-published. The first thing you’ll notice is the look of Hellblade, and how eye-catching the graphics are in their visual fidelity. It’s one of the reasons why the sequel is turning heads as well, and the first game in the series, even to this day, is not something worth looking over.

As it’s a title that deals with mental health issues, there’s an amount of care that’s taken in the handling of certain aspects, a trait you don’t often see in many games. To try and get the player into the headspace of Senua, Ninja Theory does a good job of utilizing certain technical features that take that even further than it would have otherwise. An example of this is the use of binaural audio, which allows for an incredibly immersive experience unseen in most games. Because of that, you’re recommended before you even start the game to play with headphones, and indeed, it does a lot to enhance the overall game experience. It’s a good game to play in a couple of gaming sessions, and due to that, it makes a nice addition to Game Pass.

Lumines Remastered (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

For anyone who bought a PSP when it launched, Lumines: Puzzle Fusion was one of the best games you could buy. From the mind of Tetsuya Mizuguchi, it could essentially be seen as a prototype for what he would later work on nearly a decade and a half later with Tetris Effect. Seeing as it was tied to the handheld that was the PSP, it brought back great memories for many when they played Tetris on their Game Boy.

This time around, Lumines had a stunningly good soundtrack to go along with the entrancing visuals. Incredibly addicting, the remaster of Lumines brings the classic title to more systems, and its inclusion in Game Pass is perfect for those just wanting something to quickly pick up and play without much commitment. However, you might just find yourself coming back for more as you long to hear those sweet tunes.

NieR: Automata (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

It’s difficult to recommend NieR: Automata first now that we have copies of the original game in the series, NieR: Replicant readily available for purchase. However, there’s something to be said about the easy accessibility behind the game’s sequel. At the top of that list are no doubt 2B, the “main” character of the game, and her eye-catching design. That’s been the case since the first trailer, and she continues to catch people's attention to this day. Whether you’re drawn in by her design or not, what you’re ultimately met with is one of the most compelling stories told through video games in a long time. Behind the game was Yoko Taro, who up until this point, hadn’t really had a big success to his name. For many fans of the original NieR, even getting a sequel was a surprise. The end result was truly something special, and seeing the sales and reception that came along with it was something a lot of fans of Taro had been hoping to see for years.

One of the most interesting aspects of the game, like the original NieR, is its structured “chapter-like” storytelling. Many people might find themselves stopping when they reach Ending A, after all, you’ll watch the credits roll. However, that’s essentially just the prologue to the game. What follows is a compelling tale told through the lens of multiple complex characters. Taro’s blending of genres, and seamlessly switching between them, is something you rarely see in games. Of course, there’s also the superb score from Keiichi Okabe, a longtime collaborator of Taro's. Now one of the most standout aspects of Taro’s games, Okabe’s score in NieR: Automata was the standout in a year that also featured other phenomenal soundtracks like Persona 5 and Gravity Rush 2. Though you’ll certainly miss out on certain things by not playing the original NieR first, Automata can still be wholly enjoyed on its own, and its inclusion in Game Pass is great for those looking to sample Taro's work.

Ori and the Blind Forest (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Still one of the most visually impressive Metroidvania’s out there, Ori and the Blind Forest continues to impress to this day. Told largely without dialogue, it’s a compelling story that doesn’t intrude but instead acts as a nice companion to the overall gameplay loop. The real core of the title is the aforementioned gameplay itself, and because of that, it really is a lot of fun to play. The combat is rather simple, but it’s the traversal that makes the game really stand out.

Of course, like many other Metroidvania titles, you’ll be traversing back and forth between areas, unlocking new paths once you’ve gotten your new abilities. There’s also a number of really great set pieces that end up testing the various skills you’ve collected throughout the game, leading to intense sequences that more likely than not will have you replaying them to get it right. If you enjoy Ori and the Blind Forest, you’ll also have the sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, readily available to play on Game Pass right after you finish.

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Rounding out the list is Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, which seems rather fitting seeing as we’re now in the Halloween season. Though they had been around for years before, The Walking Dead was the first game that really got Telltale mainstream attention, as it would end up earning them multiple Game of the Year awards. To this day, it’s still considered one of the best “Telltale style” games, a genre unto itself that leaned heavily on narrative, story driven-focused titles with an emphasis on player choice. These types of titles would later be refined by DONTNOD Entertainment when Life is Strange was released, but the first The Walking Dead title was essentially a turning point for the genre. Based on the popular Robert Kirkman graphic novel, the Telltale game brings together mostly original characters and allows players to take on the role of Lee, a convict that has to make his way through the ruthless zombie-ridden world after he finds a young girl named Clementine.

Anchored by strong performances and compelling characters, it’s still one of the best episodic games out there and a perfect fit for anyone looking for a title with a heavy focus on its narrative. Choose your own adventure games are still one of the most engrossing types of video games out there, and the first title in the Walking Dead series continues to be one of the best in the genre. The illusion of choice, while a detriment to some, really makes the game work. For most people, playing through it one time and one time only was all that they were going to do, so in that regard, the way the choices unfold wasn't directly felt in the same way as if you were to replay it multiple times. If you like the first title, there are also multiple games in the series waiting for you after you wrap it up.

