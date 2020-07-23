Here’s How to Watch Today’s Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft, you’re up!

In today’s hourlong Xbox Games Showcase, which features a pre-show airing right now (!) and an official start at 9am PT / noon ET, fans and games will get their first look at the campaign for the highly anticipated title Halo: Infinite. That’s just the spotlight. The showcase will also likely be showing off Xbox franchise IP like Forza and Gears of War, along with other goodies.

But we’re mostly excited to learn more about the next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, which launches alongside Sony’s PlayStation 5 this fall. Will we get any pricing or release date info? It’s probably too soon for that; give it another month. But if Microsoft wants to take that swing and open up pre-orders early, now’s the time to do it.

As for the stream itself, it’s possible we’ll see something from Fable, but don’t cross your fingers. More likely possibilities include Hellblade 2, Psychonauts 2, and Rare’s newest IP, Everwild. Maybe we’ll get to see some more from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, who knows! Be sure to let us know what you’re excited for by sharing your thoughts in the comments and over social media.

You can watch the stream right here, point your browser to Xbox’s site, or watch via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and/or Facebook; easy, right?

But if you’re here early, you can also watch the pre-show, airing right now:

Getting ready for our Xbox preshow! https://t.co/vPQ576W4dX — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 23, 2020

Here’s more information about the showcase’s time in various places around the world, as well as accessibility options for folks who need and/or want it:

#XboxGamesShowcase Thursday, July 23 🇺🇸 9 AM PT

🇲🇽 11 AM Mexico City

🇺🇸 12 PM ET

🇧🇷 1 PM São Paulo

🇬🇧 5 PM UK

🇿🇦 6 PM Cape Town

🇪🇺 6 PM Western Europe

🇷🇺 7 PM Moscow

🇮🇳 9:30 AM Mumbai

🇯🇵 1 AM Tokyo (July 24)

🇦🇺 2 AM Sydney (July 24)https://t.co/2McKgywm8i — Xbox (@Xbox) July 22, 2020