Xbox Games Showcase: Watch Every Trailer and Gameplay Video Here

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution. Play Halo Infinite day 1 with Xbox Game Pass. Coming Holiday 2020 to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store and Steam. And with Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/gamepass

Echo Generation: A turn-based adventure game by Cococucumber coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One in 2021.

Watch the official announce trailer for State of Decay 3 and see what’s in store for the next chapter in State of Decay. Play State of Decay 3 day 1 with Xbox Game Pass. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studios games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

Witness the power of Xbox Series X through Forza Motorsport. Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation. Play Forza Motorsport day 1 with Xbox Game Pass. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

Everwild is a brand new IP from Rare. A Unique and unforgettable experience await in a natural and magical world. Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/everwild

Play Tell Me Why day one with Xbox Game Pass or pre-order now on Microsoft Store and Steam. Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/tell-me-why Experience Chapter One of Tell Me Why, the latest narrative experience from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind Life is Strange. Play as twins Alyson and Tyler as they use their special bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studios games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

Critically acclaimed Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be optimized for Xbox Series X / 4k / 120fps. Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/ori-will-o… Play Ori and the Will of the Wisps with Xbox Game Pass. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio Games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon arrives on Xbox One and PC September 9, 2020. Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/the-outer-… A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings – now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

The BIGGEST games get the BIGGEST launch trailers. And then there’s this one. Learn more at https://www.xbox.com/games/grounded Play Grounded day one with Xbox Game Pass or pre-order now on Xbox One, Microsoft Store, and Steam. Obsidian Entertainment reveals the all new official launch trailer for Grounded, their upcoming survival adventure game. On July 28th, go big or never go home. An Xbox Game Preview title built with community feedback.

Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10. Play Fable day 1 with Xbox Game Pass: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

A sprawling global conflict rages between the Global Risk and Black List mercenary factions in an immersive and cinematic single player experience from Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy. Where will the fight take you? Learn more at https://www.xbox.com/games/crossfireX

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be coming in 2021! PSO2: NGS will surpass Phantasy Star Online 2 in every way, offering players limitless adventure and unparalleled character customization. The game has been redesigned as a best-in-class online action RPG experience!

The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring never-seen-before and officially patented Dual-Reality Gameplay that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time. Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy. Coming Holiday 2020 to PC & Xbox Series X and available now for pre-order!

From the creators of SteamWorld, embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and alien world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.

Tetris® Effect: Connected will be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (PC, Windows Store), as well as the Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery programs, when it launches alongside Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020. In Summer 2021, the multiplayer expansion will be made available as a free update to all other existing versions of Tetris Effect. Tetris Effect: Connected is the original Tetris Effect with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes! This is Tetris® like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time.

From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 experience.

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Experience one of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants, and anomalies.

As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power — Stasis. Prepare to wield the Darkness in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, coming November 10, 2020.

Raz takes a journey through the mind of a mystery brain he found in a jar. Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/psychonauts-2 Play Psychonauts 2 day one with Xbox Game Pass. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studios games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

One town. Two families. Three decades of secrets. As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make will have a powerful impact on this epic story of sacrifice, betrayal, and resilience. Play As Dusk Falls day 1 with Xbox Game Pass And with Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studios games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass

Watch the official announce trailer for Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora. Play day 1 on Xbox Game Pass: https://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-pass And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Experience the best line-up of next-generation games from Xbox Game Studios—with all games releasing day one on Xbox Game Pass, 5 new game reveals, and 9 Xbox exclusives. All games will look and play best on Xbox Series X, the world’s most powerful console. Packing over 12 teraflops of GPU power including new technologies like; hardware-accelerated Direct X ray tracing, variable rate shading, and support for higher frame rates up to 120 FPS, Xbox Series X is designed to deliver a new level of fidelity, feel, performance and precision never seen before in console gaming.

Plus, here are some recently released announcement trailers that made their debut just before the showcase kicked off:

Recruit and play as ANYONE in London as you build a resistance to save the city from corrupt private military, human traffickers, and authoritarian rule. Find legendary characters or transform ordinary citizens into extraordinary heroes. Welcome to the Resistance! Watch Dogs: Legion coming October 29, 2020 to Xbox One and also coming to Xbox Series X.

EXOMECHA™ is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments. EXOMECHA™ offers you breathtaking gaming experience with its flexible playing style, mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and boss battles. EXOMECHA™ is an immersive experience with team-based large scale battles, a unique battle royale game mode, and an objective-based game mode. 2020 TwistedRed©

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition launches on Microsoft platforms December 4th, 2020 Embark upon an epic adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos. Explore the massive world of DRAGON QUEST and awaken your power in this can’t-miss adventure! The Definitive Edition includes all the content from the original release of the acclaimed DRAGON QUEST XI, and adds extra character-specific scenarios, the choice of playing with the original soundtrack or a grand orchestral version of the music, the ability to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes, a Japanese voice-acting option, and much more!

Hello Neighbor 2 is the sequel to the popular stealth horror game about sneaking into your creepy neighbor’s house. You play as a local journalist investigating missing persons reports when you follow a series of clues leading you back to the abandoned house of The Neighbor. Only problem is, it’s occupied by a mysterious crow-like being. The only logical thing to do is break in. Welcome back to Raven Brooks.

Fifteen awesome independent games coming first to console on Xbox and all will be optimized for Xbox Series X, including The Artful Escape, Shredders, 12 Minutes, Tunic, The Ascent, and much more. Hear from the developers in their own words!