According to a recent report from The Verge, all Xbox One consoles are being discontinued by Microsoft. Production on every version of the Xbox One was halted by late 2020, and the only available copies were the consoles that remained in the retailers’ stock, which was exactly Microsoft’s intention.

In a statement provided to The Verge, senior director of Xbox product marketing Cindy Walker explained the discontinuation: “To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.” Therefore, we can understand this action to be incentivized by the need to concentrate all the company’s efforts on the launch of the new-gen consoles.

The news indicates that Sony and Microsoft have aligned in their separate missions to be rid of the old and usher in the new. Sony has taken steps to stop producing its Playstation 4 consoles whereas there has been a shortage of PlayStation 5 worldwide. Still, the company continues to manufacture its older console. It has been suggested that Sony has plans to produce about one million new PS4s during the course of this year while it prepares to support the PS5, which possesses a more advanced chip than its predecessor.

The discontinuation of the Xbox One S went largely unnoticed as it happened two years ago, sometime between July and December 2020. During this time, Xbox has prioritized making popular new titles available on nearly every single one of their consoles. In spite of the pandemic's many downsides, video games sales soared, said Xbox head Phil Spencer to The New York Times.

In other related Xbox news – because we also need some good news - players who own Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which are priced at $10 and $15 respectively, on either Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC are now able to play the platformer game Spelunky 2 for free.

For those wishing to purchase a new console, the Xbox Series X is currently available for $499 and Xbox Series S for $299.

