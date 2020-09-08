Xbox Series S Price Revealed; Next-Gen Console Touted as the “Smallest Xbox Ever”

It’s official! Not only has the price of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, the “junior” version of their next-gen console the Xbox Series X, been revealed, we’ve also got our first good look at the system that’s being marketed as ‘the smallest Xbox ever” by the gaming company.

The reveal came in the early hours of the morning after recent leaks and rumors suggested a price point of $299. That’s the official estimated retail price of the smaller companion console, as announced by Microsoft. The company also “promises” that more info is coming, perhaps a confirmation of the release date for both consoles and a price of the beefier, boxier, and more robust Xbox Series X. Before we get to those rumored details, here’s Microsoft’s announcement:

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Additionally, as reported by Windows Central, the smaller Series S will be available as part of Xbox All Access financing plan, which includes Xbox Live and Game pass, for a rumored $25 a month. Want the bigger brother instead? The Xbox Series X will cost you a reported $499 upfront or $35 a month with the same plan mentioned above. And if all of those rumors hold true, it’s likely that the November 10th release date will, too.

The two-console approach is a clever one for Microsoft, something that pairs well with Sony’s own plans to launch the PlayStation 5 with both a digital-only and disc drive version. We’ve yet to learn the price points of either of Sony’s models, but one wonders if they’ll take Microsoft’s reveal into consideration (as if they didn’t already know about it) in revealing details about their own upcoming consoles. After that, all that’s left to see is just how well these next-gen systems actually perform in the real world. Stay tuned!