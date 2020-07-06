Upcoming XBox Games Showcase to Reveal, You Guessed It, Xbox Games

Xbox is getting into the game with a newly announced games showcase coming up in just a couple of weeks. Microsoft and Sony have traded back and forth on hosting events this year, a year complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 concerns but also the fact that both companies have next-gen consoles emerging this holiday season. And while we don’t have prices or release dates for either the Xbox Series X or the PS5 just yet, we can likely expect to hear more about that in August, roughly three months ahead of the typical launch date window for new consoles. As for what you can expect in the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, well … games!

One of the games that will be on display in the showcase? Halo Infinite. Notably, this latest franchise title will undoubtedly get the spotlight in the showcase, but the rest of the event will likely explore both titles that have already been teased in recent months and those that belong to the Xbox line of exclusives. In other words, get ready for more Forza and Gears of War. Additionally, a low-key reupping of social media presence for Microsoft’s IP Fable has been making the rounds, but we’ll believe a new game is in the works when we see it. More likely possibilities include Hellblade 2, Psychonauts 2, and Rare’s newest IP, Everwild. Maybe we’ll get to see some actual gameplay from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla rather than the footage shown in the new leaks, which arrived just ahead of Ubisoft’s first-ever digital conference this coming weekend, Ubisoft Forward.

Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase will go live on Thursday, July 23rd at 9am PT / noon ET, with the official Summer Game Fest Pre-Show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT 11am ET with Geoff Keighley hosting on YouTube Gaming.

More details below:

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1280139454796009477