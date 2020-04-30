Here’s How to Watch the First Trailers for Xbox Series X Games

Microsoft is getting out ahead of Sony with an early May reveal of games coming to the Xbox Series X, the company’s newest gaming console. Sony’s upcoming PlayStation5 was already teased a bit earlier this year as the company rolled out a tech demo of sorts that showed off the hardware under the hood and the customized software that will run on it; then they showcased their new controller. (You can find Xbox’x competitive specs here.) And while the PS5 touts backwards compatibility for previously released games, only a chosen few among the Best 100 PS4 Games Ever will make the cut, tallying up to about 2.5% of that console’s library. Microsoft, however, aims to get ahead of the competition with exactly what customers are looking for: Games.

Fans will get to see the first wave of titles running on the new Xbox Series X early this May in an “Inside Xbox” event that will feature developers showing off their hard work. “The Most Powerful Xbox Ever” will get a chance to impress before the PS5, but that also means that Sony will get to see what their competitors have to offer before countering with a content demo of their own. Either way, gamers win.

Here’s how you can tune in to the event:

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

And here’s a sampling of just who will be showing off their titles:

H Y P E D — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 30, 2020

As for what those titles might be, well, you can guarantee that Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is going to be on display, especially since the first cinematic trailer just launched today and the Holiday 2020 release date touted an Xbox Series X compatibility. And we’re always hyped for whatever Devolver Digital wants to roll out. Stay tuned for more!