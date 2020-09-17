Here’s the Exact Time When You Can Pre-Order the New Xbox Series X and S

Mere moments after the PlayStation 5 pre-order rush broke the damn Internet and every online retailers’ “checkout” button in its wake (did you get one? I didn’t and I’m grumpy about it!), we’ve got the intel on the upcoming Xbox Series X and sleeker-but-less-powerful Xbox Series S pre-order sitch. We’ve known the pre-order date would be September 22, but as we saw with the PS5, it’s important to get in there the exact soonest moment you possibly can to ensure a console before everything crashes and burns. So we’ve got, down to the minute, the exact moment you can pre-order an Xbox Series X or S.

No more suspense, here it is in plain English: The Xbox Series X and S will be available to pre-order on September 22 starting at 11am Eastern, 8am Pacific, at all your favorite retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Walmart, Costco, and Newegg. While this certainly feels chiller than the olden days of “camping out in front of a store at 3am to wait in line for a console release,” don’t be too chill. As we saw with the PS5, glitches, spammers, scammers, server issues, and yes, genuine folks just trying to play some video games, are sure to bombard all of these requests. Stay vigilant! Stay playful! Get yourself a box beginning with X!

Once again: The Xbox Series X and Series S will be available to pre-order at online retailers on September 22 at 8am PST, 11am EST. The X’ll run you $499, whereas the S is $299. For more on the next-gen console, here’s how its specs compare to the PS5.