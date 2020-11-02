Xbox Series X: Here Are All the Streaming Apps Available at Launch

Gone are the days when a gaming console was simply the thing you popped a Donkey Kong cartridge into and hoped for the best. Next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X—which is hitting shelves on November 10—are one-stop entertainment machines, and a big part of the price point are all the streaming apps available on your hardware. Luckily, Microsoft just announced which streamers the Xbox Series X will carry on launch day, and it’s a pretty comprehensive list.

At launch, the Xbox Series X will carry apps for Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Crunchyroll, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, and Sky Ticket. The major names missing at first glance would be CBS All Access and Showtime, both of which are available through the Apple TV+ app.

To compare, the PS5 recently launched with Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Twitch, Youtube, and Crunchyroll.

Still on the fence between the Xbox Series X (or Series S!) and the PS5? Here’s a full breakdown of the system’s specs to get an idea of what to expect under the hood. (And head here to see how it compares to the PS5.)