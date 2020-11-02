Xbox Series X: Here Are All the Streaming Apps Available at Launch

Gone are the days when a gaming console was simply the thing you popped a Donkey Kong cartridge into and hoped for the best. Next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X—which is hitting shelves on November 10—are one-stop entertainment machines, and a big part of the price point are all the streaming apps available on your hardware. Luckily, Microsoft just announced which streamers the Xbox Series X will carry on launch day, and it’s a pretty comprehensive list.
At launch, the Xbox Series X will carry apps for Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Crunchyroll, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, and Sky Ticket. The major names missing at first glance would be CBS All Access and Showtime, both of which are available through the Apple TV+ app.
To compare, the PS5 recently launched with Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Twitch, Youtube, and Crunchyroll.
Still on the fence between the Xbox Series X (or Series S!) and the PS5? Here’s a full breakdown of the system’s specs to get an idea of what to expect under the hood. (And head here to see how it compares to the PS5.)
- CPU: 8X Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
- GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
- SOC Die Size: 360.45 mm
- Process: 7nm Enha
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6 w/320 bit-wide bus
- Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s.
- Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD
- I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
- Expandable Storage: Support for 1TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S matches internal storage exactly (sold separately). Support for USB 3.1 external HDD (sold separately).
- Gaming Resolution: True 4K
- High Dynamic Range: Up to 8K HDR
- Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray
- Performance Target: Up to 120 FPS
- HDMI Features: Auto Low Latency Mode. HDMI Variable Refresh Rate. AMD FreeSync.
- Sound Capabilities: Dolby Digital 5.1; DTS 5.1; Dolby TrueHD with Atmos; Up to 7.1 L-PCM
- Ports: HDMI. 1x HDMI 2.1 port; USB. 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
- Wireless: 802.11ac dual band
- Ethernet: 802.3 10/100/1000
- Accessories radio: Dedicated dual band Xbox Wireless radio.
- Dimensions: 15.1cm x 15.1cm x 30.1cm
- Weight: 9.8 lbs.