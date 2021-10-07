In celebration of reaching twenty years of gaming with Xbox, Microsoft has partnered with Adidas and has announced a brand new Xbox-inspired sneaker. The shoes have translucent green details to resemble the design of the original Xbox, where the first generation of gaming started for Microsoft. According to Microsoft, "the design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history."

This isn't the only sneaker Xbox and Adidas have in store for us. There will be more down the road, and they'll be available for purchase for everyone. As James Monosmith, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, writes in the blog post announcing the sneakers:

“This is just the beginning of our partnership with adidas, and over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.”

Image via Microsoft

PlayStation also announced a similar collaboration with Nike earlier this year. We're obviously not trying to suggest you wear both of them at the same time on each foot, but you're free to make your own fashion choices. The Xbox sneakers aren't the only non-gaming product from Xbox that is releasing this year. As Xbox is set to release a mini-fridge inspired by the Xbox Series X's design this holiday season.

According to Xbox, this is a limited-edition sneaker. No details regarding how you can get the shoes have been shared by Microsoft so far, but Xbox has also released a brand new trailer showcasing the sneaker, which has an original Xbox era vibe. While we await news regarding how you can win the sneaker, you can relieve some nostalgia with the trailer below.

