The Mandalorian Season 2 will no doubt go out with a bang tomorrow when the season finale airs, and Xbox is marking the occasion by releasing a pair of genuinely incredible-looking custom controllers. The limited edition controllers will not be for sale, but fans do have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win them for free.

Xbox teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to create these two gorgeous controllers – one is “Tatooine tangerine” as it portrays Baby Yoda (aka “The Child”) wielding the Force, while the “Tython turquoise” controller features Mando himself.

Starting today and through December 28th, fans who are 18 and over that reside in the United States who follow @Xbox on Twitter can retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for the chance to win the two not-for-sale limited-edition controllers in an exclusive Star Wars-themed mailer.

You can check out an image of the mailer below if you need further convincing, but truthfully I’ve seen a lot of “free sweepstakes” giveaways for various movies and shows over the years, and trust me when I say these Mandalorian Xbox controllers are one of the best.

Additionally, Disney+ has now been added as a Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, which allows fans to stream The Mandalorian and other Disney+ content. Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ are eligible to claim a 30-day trial subscription through the Perks gallery on their Xbox console, the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. Though be warned, Disney+ will automatically renew after the trail at the standard monthly price unless it’s cancelled.

But honestly, Disney+ is worth the relatively low price. Not just for The Mandalorian and other original content, but for the library content – every Disney classic, Marvel movie, and Star Wars movie in one place, with surprising new content from 20th Century Fox being added monthly (like X-Men and The Greatest Showman). Not to mention the wealth of new Marvel and Star Wars original series set to debut in 2021 and beyond.

