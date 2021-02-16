Check out the console's first official headphones since 2014.

The first official Xbox headphones since 2014 are almost here, and they'll set you back about $100. The totally wireless headset, a first for the series, enters into a competitive third-party market with a reasonable price and a list of attributes you expect to see in modern gaming tech. (Minus the RGBs, of course.)

Honestly, it looks fine? It's a set of Xbox-branded headphones that will work with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices, with some caveats. Microsoft isn't exactly loading this thing up with unnecessary bells and whistles but rather focusing on delivering quality at a decent price. Since it's the first official headphones gear since 2014, one imagines they expect this model to carry gamers for at least the next few years and into the mid-2020s.

Here's a look at the specs as laid out on the gear's official site:

What’s in the box : Xbox Wireless Headset; USB-C charging cable (14 inches long)

: Xbox Wireless Headset; USB-C charging cable (14 inches long) System Requirements : For use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features may require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (memberships sold separately). Windows 10 use requires Bluetooth 4.2+, Xbox Wireless adapter or compatible USB-C cable. Each sold separately

: For use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features may require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (memberships sold separately). Windows 10 use requires Bluetooth 4.2+, Xbox Wireless adapter or compatible USB-C cable. Each sold separately Materials : Headband: inner steel metal band with foam cushioning; Ear cushions: oval design with polyurethane leather and foam cushioning

: Headband: inner steel metal band with foam cushioning; Ear cushions: oval design with polyurethane leather and foam cushioning Microphones : Mic design - bendable boom with dual mics and Illuminated LED when mic is on

: Mic design - bendable boom with dual mics and Illuminated LED when mic is on Speakers : Speaker size: 40mm; Speaker material: Paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet; Speaker Impedance: 32 ohm; Speaker Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

: Speaker size: 40mm; Speaker material: Paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet; Speaker Impedance: 32 ohm; Speaker Response: 20Hz - 20kHz Controls : Buttons: power/pair, mute, game/chat audio balance dial (left earcup), volume dial (right earcup).

: Buttons: power/pair, mute, game/chat audio balance dial (left earcup), volume dial (right earcup). Bluetooth : Bluetooth version: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP), Codec: SBC

: Bluetooth version: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP), Codec: SBC Battery : Internal, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge. 30 minutes of charging provides about 4 hours of battery life and recharges to full battery life in about 3 hours when headset is not in use

: Internal, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge. 30 minutes of charging provides about 4 hours of battery life and recharges to full battery life in about 3 hours when headset is not in use Weight : 11oz (312g)

: 11oz (312g) Virtual Surround Sound : Supports Spatial Sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

: Supports Spatial Sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Xbox Accessories app: Adjust equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute, LED brightness, and mic monitoring

Should you choose to do so, you can pre-order the new headset here ahead of its March 16, 2021 release date.

Check out the new Xbox Wireless Headset below:

Game loud and clear with the all-new Xbox Wireless Headset, featuring auto-mute and voice isolation for crystal-clear chat, intuitive design, and direct pairing to your console.

