X-Men '97 continues to entertain audiences every week with its tense plot lines and explosive action, and before the new episode shows the next step in Magneto's (Matthew Waterson) quest to become a worthy successor to Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand), Disney+ has shared a clip to tease what's to come. Genosha is a known mutant refuge in the world of the animated series, but it hadn't been directly shown in the narrative up to this point. But the time has come to some of the members of the X-Men to continue their research in the unique nation, while the rest of the team stays behind to protect humans and other mutants alike.

The clip features Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) and Rogue (Lenore Zann) taking a trip to Genosha, where Magneto has been sending mutants after they're rescued by the team. But the plot thickens when the series establishes once again that Gambit suspects that Rogue and Magneto have a secret romance. With tensions running high all over the place, can the X-Men get along with one another? Or will the secrecy and lies tear apart the team that currently finds itself in a lot of danger? As the first season of X-Men '97 continues, audiences will get a chance to discover if Magneto and Rogue's romance will get in the way of saving the world.

While Gambit being aware of the secrets that take place in the halls of the mansion is an interesting premise, the rest of the X-Men are currently dealing with a wide variety of problems. Cyclops (Ray Chase) was just getting used to being the new leader of the X-Men when he was informed that the role would actually be filled by Magneto. In addition to finding out who's currently building more Sentinels, Cyclops is also trying to raise a baby with Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale). But as always, nothing was as it seemed in X-Men '97.

To Me, My X-Men

X-Men '97 continues the narratives of courage and heroism that began all the way back in X-Men: The Animated Series. Before working on how the team will look like once they debut in live-action, Marvel Studios is focusing on continuing the legacy of the animated series that introduced the characters to a large portion of the audience. Time is running out for Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and the rest of the X-Men, and if they don't find a way to destroy all the Sentinels soon, there won't be any mutants left to save. Thankfully, the team is stronger than ever in the show that carries Charles Xavier's legacy.

You can check out the new clip from X-Men '97 above. The first season of the series concludes on Disney+ on May 15.