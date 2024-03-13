The Big Picture X-Men '97 continues the saga of mutant heroes with new adventures while staying true to the original series.

More than twenty-five years ago, X-Men: The Animated Series came to a close, ending the adventures of the team of brave mutants who stood against evil in their own corner of the Marvel Universe. But now, it's time for their mission to continue in X-Men '97, and Disney+ has released a new featurette from the animated series. Ever since Kevin Feige announced the story would continue in the new project, fans have been excited to see the next chapter of the X-Men's journey, but the newly released video is ready to take a look behind the action, giving viewers a chance to see how the series was made.

When creating X-Men '97, it was important for Beau DeMayo and the rest of the team behind the show to maintain the spirit of the original series, by telling a new story using the style, voice cast and plot lines audiences know and love. The new featurette from the continuation shows some footage of Alison Sealy-Smith voicing Storm once again, as the powerful mutant prepares to unleash her powers. On the other hand, Brad Winderbaum, the head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, can be seen talking about how X-Men '97 won't be a reboot of the original series, but a direct follow-up to what aired decades ago.

Ever since Iron Man was released, Marvel Studios has carefully taken elements from the comic books in order to come up with the best portrayals their heroes can have on the screen. In X-Men '97, the company named the episodes of the upcoming series based on major references from the comic books the project is based on. The first episode of X-Men '97, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20, will be called "To Me, My X-Men", a clear callback to the phrase used by Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) to assemble the team.

What Will 'X-Men '97' Be About?

Over the years, the X-Men have gone on many impressive adventures under the leadership of Professor Xavier. But now that he's gone, there's only one person who seems to know what Xavier's last wish was. In X-Men '97, Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) and Wolverine (Cal Dodd) will have to deal with the fact that Magneto (Matthew Waterson) knows the contents of Xavier's will, as revealed in the most recent trailer for the upcoming series. X-Men '97 is already trying to prove how it's going to be different from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by introducing a new mystery involving the world's most famous mutants.

You can check out the new featurette from X-Men '97 below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on March 20: