Despite its divisive reception from critics, X-Men: Apocalypse, the 2016 superhero film starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Oscar Isaac continues to attract curious viewers on Max. With a middling 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the third entry in the rebooted X-Men franchise may not have been the critical darling many hoped for, but it's still piqued the curiosity of viewers.

The movie follows the rise of the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur, also known as Apocalypse (played by Isaac), who awakens after thousands of years with plans to destroy humanity. As he gathers his Four Horsemen—including familiar faces like Magneto (Fassbender)—Professor Charles Xavier (McAvoy) and his team of X-Men must unite to stop him. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Olivia Munn as Psylocke, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, and Rose Byrne as Moira MacTaggert.

X-Men: Apocalypse was written by Simon Kinberg, with Bryan Singer and Michael Dougherty also receiving credit for the screenplay. Singer also directed the film, which marked his fourth time taking charge of an X-Men movie, previously directing X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). The latter two are considered to be two of the finest comic-book movies ever made.

Is 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Worth Watching?

Collider's Perri Nemiroff thought the film began promisingly before falling off a cliff in its final act, noting that it "devolves into total nonsense" by its climax.

Overall, the X-Men: Apocalypse narrative starts off strong with highly enjoyable introductions and a fun “getting the band (back) together” kind of feel, but then it fizzles out and turns into a mind-numbing montage of poorly choreographed combat and outrageous, widespread destruction. It also doesn’t help that a good chunk of the third act action is pretty sloppy. It feels as though Singer and his team went out of their way to have the fight take place in an unrealistically empty landscape and have certain characters involved at very specific times in very specific ways. For example, when you’ve got someone as powerful as Magneto, why have him floating in a ball over matter essentially doing nothing for the large majority of the battle? However, even though the X-Men: Apocalypse narrative ultimately crashes and burns, there’s something to be said for the entertainment value of the film. Singer could and should have shaved at least 30 minutes off the running time, but there are enough successful hero moments and well-timed jokes, especially from Peters and Smit-McPhee, to keep the film afloat and even spark some interest in another installment.

Unfortunately for Fox, that next installment was X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a film so colossally toxic to reviewers that it essentially killed interest in the X-Men for a generation. Fortunately, the characters are now under the control of Marvel Studios and we'll see where that takes us. For now, if you want to see where it all went wrong, you can check out X-Men: Apocalypse now on Max.

