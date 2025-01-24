Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of XO, Kitty.

High school is confusing enough for the average teen, let alone for a teenage girl who is living in a world where romantic tropes run amok. Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) is constantly bouncing between potential love interests, finding unexpected chemistry with multiple frenemies and being hounded by the fake relationship cliché her old sister had to contend with in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. After juggling numerous romances, the Season 2 finale of XO, Kitty suggests that the titular character's endgame may be Min-ho (Sang Heon Lee), as they agree to go on his father's tour together in the dreamy closing scenes. While their enemies-to-lovers dynamic has given us some of the best moments of the show, the two being together undermines their individual growth and perhaps, they shouldn't be the show's prevailing couple.

'XO, Kitty' Hurts Kitty's Queer Storyline With Min-ho's Romance

Image via Netflix

If Min-ho does turn out to be Kitty's endgame, it would undermine her exploration into her queer identity. At the beginning of XO, Kitty Season 2, Kitty overtly expresses her desire to date women and experience a new side of her sexuality, a key milestone in every LGBTQ+ member's journey. Knowing Kitty, this path will naturally be pockmarked with hilarious and awkward drama, but unfortunately, this overrides the authenticity of the queer relationships she has. Instead, the messy love triangle with Yuri (Gia Kim) and Julianna (Regan Aliyah) and the brief romance with Praveena (Sasha Bhasin) come off as narrative pitstops on her love tour towards Min-ho instead of genuine connections. It makes them feel arbitrary and comes close to feeding into the stereotype of bisexual women ultimately ending up with men.

It feels as if the show already had Min-ho as an endgame in mind for Kitty and, subsequently, never allowed depth and substance to form in her queer romances. Instead, her queer journey is filled with romantic tropes that are used to create drama rather than being a jumping-off point for further depth. She felt unrequited love for Yuri, where a hint of a friends-to-lovers arc appeared as Yuri fleetingly kisses her, but ultimately Yuri never liked Kitty back. Praveena essentially acts as Kitty's rebound, using her as a distraction so she stops being hyper-focused on Yuri. While these are definitely milestones in the queer, or even teenage, experience, setting Kitty onto the Min-ho path straight after just makes the former queer journey feel underdeveloped and like a missed opportunity.

Min-ho's Character Arc Is Undermined by His Romance With Kitty