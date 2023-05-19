Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of XO, Kitty.

Netflix’s XO, Kitty, a To All of the Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off from Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild, follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she embarks on an adventure of her own. Inspired by her sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), Kitty travels to Seoul to attend school with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young). The Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) just so happens to be the same school where her late mother spent a year abroad. It’s a win-win situation, as she gets to be with Dae and learn about her mother whom she never had a chance to know well, but then she arrives and everything falls apart.

Still, Kitty toughs it out and certainly makes her mark on KISS alongside her new group of friends and frenemies — namely Dae, Yuri (Gia Kim), Q (Anthony Keyvan), and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). However, she is vastly unprepared for what she comes to learn about life, love, and her mother’s past. Throughout the season, as her relationship with Dae becomes rather tumultuous and her housing situation turns into her secretly living in the boys’ dorm, Kitty finds herself with an unexpected attraction to Yuri. With her best gay Q to lean on, Kitty tries to make sense of this newfound crush, but she’s more torn over the fact that she feels something for someone other than Dae rather than the fact that she isn’t straight. (Which is utterly refreshing to see, truly.) Meanwhile, Kitty is blissfully unaware that her faux-enemy Min Ho is harboring a major crush on her. But, as comes to light in the penultimate episode, Kitty has been so preoccupied with her personal life that her grades have slipped through the cracks. If she doesn’t pass her upcoming exams, she won’t get to return to KISS. So, everyone bands together to help Kitty study and ace her exams. But, her attempt to get extra credit in one of her classes at the talent show, where she is doing a traditional performance with Yuri, doesn’t exactly go as planned. Min Ho rushes in to save her, and after the crowd disburses, Kitty and Dae finally have a real conversation about her growing feelings for someone else. So, with her future at KISS and her relationship on the line, what’s next for Kitty? Is she on a one-way flight back to Portland? Let’s break down this game-changing finale.

Troubles Come to A Head in the ‘XO, Kitty’ Season Finale

As Kitty confesses that she has feelings for another, Dae becomes prematurely angry with Min Ho, as he expects his best friend to be the person in question. When he confronts Min Ho about this, Min Ho denies his feelings for Kitty entirely, throwing in a scalding comment about how Kitty and Dae were better as pen pals. Kitty explains that it’s not Min Ho she has feelings for, but Dae is then confused about who else it could be. Kitty explains that it’s Yuri, and she’s had these feelings for weeks, which makes Dae very upset because he doesn’t understand why she would get back together with him if she didn’t feel the same way. Then, he storms out, leaving Kitty alone.

Elsewhere, after bringing together her long-lost son Alex (Peter Thurnwald) and daughter Yuri, Jina (Yunjin Kim) finds Alex’s father Daniel a.k.a. Professor Lee (Michael K. Lee) to reveal the truth. Understandably so, he’s angry that Jina kept this secret from him for so long. She explains that she did it to give them their best chance. He had an opportunity for advancement in the States lined up, which she knew he would abandon if she told him the truth. Daniel asks for Alex to talk alone with him, but Jina insists that they all talk together — as a family — to work through the initial shock of this situation. It’s clear, however, how much this has impacted Jina the following morning when Yuri wakes to her mother blissfully watching her sleep. For the first time, Jina and Yuri have a real conversation. Jina explains that she invited Alex to stay with them for the holidays and that she spoke with Juliana’s (Regan Aliyah) parents and they have come to the conclusion to support their daughters’ romance if it’ll make them happy. Plus, she delivers the good news that Juliana will be returning to KISS that same evening.

Meanwhile, back in her dorm after the talent show, Kitty begins to pack. She’s expecting the worst as she awaits final grades. Q comes in to offer some comfort, especially after hearing what happened between her and Dae earlier that evening. However, Q is facing some issues of his own that he confesses to Kitty. He explains how his boyfriend Florian (Théo Augier Bonaventure) cheated on finals to avoid having to return home in the midst of his parents’ rocky divorce. The only way he could stay, after his grades started slipping, was to ace his exams. Q and Florian fought about this earlier, but with Kitty, Q seemed to understand the situation a little more. Tensions arise when Kitty doesn’t have the supportive reaction Q was looking for, as she instead shames Florian for cheating and says it is a sign of weak character. (She’s in the right here, but I digress.) Q gets mad and storms off, but seems to come to the same conclusion the following morning when grades are posted and Florian has cheated his way into Dae’s hard-earned spot at the top of the class. Now that it’s no longer a victimless crime, how can Q justify keeping this secret?

Severe Consequences and Everlasting Change

With grades posted, Kitty rushes into the hall to check the list. On one hand, she passed her exams, meaning she gets to stay at KISS. On the other hand, her recklessness exposed how she has been living in the boys’ dorm for weeks, breaking many of the school’s rules. This puts her entire future at KISS in jeopardy as she sits idly by a short time later as Jina discusses the situation with others from the school. Kitty tries to defend herself as they debate her punishment, but Jina reveals to Kitty she has been expelled from KISS as her scholarship has clear rules about conduct. Therefore, she will not be asked back to KISS for the next semester, throwing Kitty’s entire life up into the air. When she tries to make her case while standing on a table in the cafeteria later, revealing everything she has learned about her mother while attending this school, Jina walks out. But, Kitty and Jina share a sweet scene shortly thereafter. With her suitcase in tow on her last stroll of KISS, Jina finds her and they talk about her mother. Jina confesses that Kitty is so much like her mother, revealing that she regrets how she treated Eve after Eve returned to the States. She gives Kitty a letter that her mother wrote, one that Jina never responded to yet wishes she had. Kitty then gives Jina the mixtape that she believed held her mother’s favorite songs, but it was actually Jina’s. Daniel made it for her after their first date. Some insight into how Jina feels about Daniel, her first love, gives Kitty a much-needed reality check about her relationship with Dae.

Back in the dorm, Dae is also facing the reality of the situation. Now that he’s no longer first in the class, he will lose his room and board scholarship, which puts further pressure on Q’s shoulders as he debates what to do about Florian. Dae also learns of what happened to Kitty, and though he missed her before she left campus, Kitty left her mother’s necklace for him. Thus, it’s time for the most romantic gesture one can think of, so Dae calls his father to drive him to the airport to catch Kitty before she leaves Seoul. When Dae reaches Kitty, he intends to get back together. Kitty has other plans, though, and she talks with him about how he was the perfect first boyfriend. With a kiss, they accept how things are, and a defeated Dae takes his leave. Still, Kitty’s messy love life isn’t quite finished yet. Kitty turns to see Yuri, believing this to be her fateful moment to confess the feelings she has had growing for weeks before it’s too late. Before Kitty can say too much, Juliana arrives and spoils the moment. Kitty leaves, disappointed, giving Yuri and Juliana their love-filled reunion. However, Yuri takes a brief pause to make a phone call to her mom. When Jina answers, Yuri tells her mother that she shouldn’t expel Kitty. To begin her case, she asks if the boys are being expelled as well, opening up Kitty’s return to KISS.

When Kitty boards her plane, she is treated to not one, but two shocking revelations. As she reads over the letter that her mother wrote to Jina, Kitty can relate to much of what her mother felt while she was at KISS. She also discovers her mother’s first love wasn’t her father, but a boy named Simon. Before she can digest this information, the person next to her lobs an elbow into her space. It’s Min Ho. When Kitty asks what he’s doing on the plane, he explains that he’s on the plane to visit his mother in Los Angeles, but he’s in coach because he thought Kitty could use a friend after everything she’s been through. Not so subtly, Min Ho asks how things went with Dae, and Kitty reveals they broke up and things are over for good. Taking the opening, Min Ho confesses that he thinks he fell in love with Kitty. Before she can react or say anything back, the flight attendant interrupts to announce the flight is taking off.

While it seems Kitty’s life at KISS isn’t quite done yet, she’s somehow in a more precarious position than she was before — romantically, that is. Whether things are truly done with Dae or not, she also has her unrequited feelings for Yuri that have been complicated by Juliana’s reappearance, and now has to figure out whether a romantic spark exists between her and Min Ho. Plus, her journey to learn more about who her mother was is not quite done yet, but what could finding her mother’s first love Simon teach her? Those are just a few of the questions in store should the series be renewed for another season.

