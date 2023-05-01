The youngest Covey sister is finally getting her chance in the spotlight as Netflix prepares to debut XO, Kitty. The spin-off of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the show centers on Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart), who decides to attend a new school in South Korea to reunite with Dae (Minyeong Choi) and learn more about her mother's past. With just a few weeks left to go, Netflix released a new featurette with Cathcart and series creator and author Jenny Han diving a little more into what to expect.

Cathcart starts the video off by previewing the series, with footage from the movies included as a small refresher on where the franchise left Kitty. In the movies, viewers primarily saw Kitty in the context of being Lara Jean and Margot's younger sister. Han shares that while the latter two will still be an integral part of Kitty's life, XO, Kitty places an emphasis on Kitty striking out on her own.

The video continues as Han and Cathcart explain how Kitty's move to South Korea will affect her on different fronts. As viewers already know, one of Kitty's main motivations is to reconnect with Dae. However, the trailer already teased this will be trickier than Kitty first thought, as Dae seems to have moved on to someone new. Romance aside, Kitty will also get the chance to learn more about her late mother. Cathcart revealed that Kitty will find ways to "unpack" her mother's story and her past — whether it's just by going to the same school or traversing the city. Han adds that the new environment will bring new challenges.

XO, Kitty Brings a Variety of New Dynamics

Naturally, the series introduces a host of new characters to the franchise, all of whom have varying relationships with Kitty. Two characters who have some friction with her are Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). Yuri is a high-profile student with equally impressive parents. When Kitty starts school, Yuri's world is a little shaken up by Kitty's arrival. Meanwhile, Min Ho almost instantly clashes with Kitty, and she's not fond of him, either. Despite this, Kitty quickly finds a best friend, Q (Anthony Keyvan), who soon becomes a trusted confidant. Cathcart says that Kitty and Q's relationship is her favorite.

Han and Cathcart wrap up by reflecting on Kitty's journey from the movies to the series. Cathcart shares that it's been surreal to lead a show centered on Kitty. Han adds that she feels "lucky" to have been able to watch Cathcart grow up both on and off the screen. They end by touching on some of the messages threaded through the show, including how it shows there are different ways to love, and that sometimes, things won't always work out, but that's okay.

XO, Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix. Watch the new featurette below: